NBX Gran Prix: West Doubles Down, Lindine victorious on day two

Ruby West (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) took her second win of the weekend in the elite women’s race at the UCI C2 NBX Gran Prix of Cross in Warwick, Rhode Island on Sunday. She also grabbed both overall Vittoria Series jerseys for the elite women and under-23 women.

Justin Lindine (Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads) took the victory in the elite men’s race, as Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) finished on the podium in third to secure the overall elite men’s title of the Vittoria Series.

West started the day on the classic New England course in Greenwich Bay on the front, gapping the rest of the field early with Rebecca Fahringer (Stan’s NoTubes p/b Maxxis /gofahr).

“It was a fast pace from the start,” noted 18-year-old West. “Becca and I got a gap on the rest of the field. I kind of tried to lead for a lot and then Becca jumped me. She was riding really, really strong, so in the power sections, I’d lose her wheel a bit. She gapped me a bit coming into the bell lap. And then she had a bit of (trouble) going through the pits, so I capitalized on that, hit it pretty hard. I just tried to maintain a bit of a gap to the finish.”

Fahringer raced to improve on her fourth-place finish on Saturday and focused on the technical aspects of the course. “Yesterday [I] felt flat,” said Fahringer. “Today I was out for redemption and riding smooth. I was taking the turns a bit too quick yesterday, tripped on the barriers and lost my front wheel a couple of times. [Today] I started out with a decent position and was following Ruby around for a while. Eventually, we distanced ourselves and I said ‘now’s the moment!’ So I attacked and got a little gap on her. And then it was her putting down wonderful paces and lines through the turns, I decided it was time to blow it again. I fell down, but luckily it was right in front of the pit. So I pitted and Ruby passed.”

“But I am pretty happy with my ride, being able to follow her around and make me feel comfortable on this course, which is always tricky. I always learn something racing here at NBX.”

The competition for the final podium step would come down to the final turns of the course where Cassie Maximenko (Van Dessel/Atom Composite Wheels) would outmaneuver Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing). Not wanting to face Kemmerer in a sprint to the line, Maximenko would attack the final stretch prior to the pavement, similar to her late-race move on Saturday when she finished two seconds ahead of Fahringer for third. Maximenko would finish third for a second day, this time three seconds behind Fahringer. Kemmerer would finish fourth on Sunday.

“I didn’t get as good of a start today,” said Maximenko. “I just felt a little off. I think my cold ramped up a little bit after yesterday’s effort. So today, my lungs weren’t as clear. I had to work a little bit harder to get back up to the lead group today. Then I was just in chase mode. I was yo-yoing off that lead group, and then I had to make a couple of passes. Then I got ahead of Arley and then we were battling on that last lap. I just had to go out and defend third as best I could through those last couple of turns. Arley’s a great sprinter, so I knew that it was going to take my best sprint effort to stick it. I was really happy to come away with third again today.”

The elite women’s podium in the Vittoria Series overall standings would feature West on top with 215 points. Her teammate Emma White would finish in second with 190 points, and Maximenko followed in third with 185 points. In the final under-23 overall podium, West would be followed by Sophie Russenberger (DaHÄNGER) and White.

Elite women top-10