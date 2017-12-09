Essen: van der Poel and Cant are victorious

European champion Mathieu van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) was triumphant yet again on Saturday in Essen, Belgium at the latest race in the DVV Verzekeringen Trofee. Laurens Sweeck (ERA-Circus), who was able to stay with van der Poel for about half the race, finished second with Toon Aerts (Telenet Fidea) in third.

The course in Essen was not a terribly muddy affair with only a few spots on the course requiring the riders to run. Temperatures were in the high 30s for the elite races. The race organizers had an interesting feature for providing television coverage on Saturday as they used a drone to capture wide and expansive shots of the course.

Lars van der Haar (Telenet Fidea) led the elite men off the pavement and onto the course with van der Poel tucked-in right behind him. Van der Poel soon took over the lead and prompted to turn the throttle to the maximum early on. At the end of the opening lap, Tom Meeusen (Beobank-Corendon) and Aerts had joined van der Poel in the lead and the trio had a gap over the other riders.

Many of the elite men attempted to ride a few of the heavy mud sections on the course during the opening couple of laps, as they had fresh legs. Meeusen was attempting to slog through the mud on lap two and got caught in a deep section and fell. This dropped him from the lead and later in the lap, van der Poel dispatched Aerts to be alone.

However, something we have not seen too often occurred on lap three. Sweeck was able to bridge to van der Poel. Normally once van der Poel gets into the lead alone, the rest are racing for second, but Sweeck’s ability to bridge to van der Poel showed possibly the Dutchman was not on a great day.

Behind the two leaders, the Telenet Fidea duo of Corne van Kessel and Aerts were riding together with Tim Merlier (Crelan-Charles) and Michael Vanthourenhout (Marlux-Napolean Games) leading a chase group.

Van der Poel dropped Sweeck on the fifth of nine of laps. Sweeck had been hanging on to van der Poel’s wheel by a thread since he bridged up to him. During the laps Sweeck was with van der Poel, the Belgian rarely took a turn at the front.

The second half of the race was a bit of a sleepy affair from a spectating standpoint as van der Poel and Sweeck were locked into the top-2 positions. Aerts and Kessel rode together until the final lap when Aerts was finally able to jump ahead.

After a great start, van der Haar drifted into the back half of the top-10 for most of the race, but was able to surge at the end and finish fifth.

Van der Poel extended his lead in the general classification of the DVV Trofee, which is calculated based on time instead of points, to over three minutes.

World champion Wout van Aert (Crelan-Charles) was absent from Saturday’s race, as he is taking a break from racing to train and recharge for the second half of the year.

Elite men top-10