VN podcast, ep. 63: What doctors are saying about Froome case

Chris Froome’s Vuelta anti-doping test has thrown the 2018 cycling season into limbo. No one knows if he’ll be allowed to race the Giro d’Italia as planned. It also remains to be seen if he’ll have his 2017 Vuelta title stripped. We discuss.

Also, Chris Case summarizes a conversation he had with an asthma doctor that tested Chris Froome. How could the Tour champ have gone so far over the limit for Salubutamol? What’s the difference between exercise-induced asthma and regular asthma?

