VN pod, ep. 62: Jeremy Whittle on how UCI catches cheaters

How will the UCI crack down on motor cheating? Why did it settle the case with Sagan over his Tour de France disqualification? Our special guest Jeremy Whittle just got back from an interview with new UCI president David Lappartient. He’ll help us understand a few of the hot-button issues facing cycling.

Plus, Whittle gives us an insider’s perspective on how the British cycling fans are reacting to UKAD’s inconclusive ending to the Wiggins/Sky “jiffy bag” investigation.

