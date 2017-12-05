VN pod, ep. 61: Giro route and Froome’s bid for pink

More episodes of the VeloNews Cycling Podcast Interviews podcast: MTB racing thrives in NICA high school leagues We talk with NICA executive Austin McInerny and NICA grad Cody Phillips about why high school mountain biking is so successful.

We’ve been poring over stage profiles and maps to decipher the 2018 Giro d’Italia route. But we couldn’t do it alone. So, we called Italian insider Gregor Brown to talk about the key stages, the overall route design, and why the race has shunned trendy short stages. Gregor waxes poetic about all things Italian, from the Mount Etna volcano to the spectacular Zoncolon.

In addition to our in-depth look at the Giro route, we have our usual silly segments: #AskACat3 and the triumphant return of Off the Front/Off the Back.

