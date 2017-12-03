Zilvermeercross: David van der Poel solos to victory

David van der Poel (Beobank-Corendon) captured the victory on Sunday in Mol, Belgium at the Zilvermeercross. He escaped out of a large lead group midway through the race and held on to take the victory, as Corne van Kessel (Telenet) came on strong in the final lap. Tom Meeusen (Beobank-Corendon), who sat on van Kessel’s wheel not helping in chasing down his own teammate, was unable to come around the Dutchman on the pavement and settled for third on the day.

Elite men top-10

1. David Van Der Poel, (NED), 58:25

2. Corne Van Kessel, (NED), 58:26

3. Tom Meeusen, (BEL), 58:26

4. Tim Merlier, (BEL), 58:51

5. Klaas Vantornout, (BEL), 59:07

6. Jim Aernouts, (BEL), 59:17

7. Rob Peeters, (BEL), 59:43

8. Wietse Bosmans, (BEL), 1:00:25

9. Adam ŤoupalÍk, (CZE), 1:00:48

10. Joeri Adams, (BEL) , 1:01:04

The course in Mol was located along a beachfront, meaning running and technical skills would be the highlight of the day. As with the GP Hasselt on Saturday, many of the UCI top-ranked riders sat out. Thus, giving the opportunity for those not normally in the mix for victory, a chance to stand on the podium.

Meeusen, who missed out on the podium on Saturday at GP Hasselt, got off to a quick start and strung the field out. After the first lap of racing, nine riders had established themselves head and shoulders above the rest. Those riders were Meeusen, van der Poel, van Kessel, Jim Aernouts (Telenet Fidea), Adam Toupalik (Beobank-Corendon), Tim Merlier (Crelan-Charles), Rob Peeters (Pauwels Sauzen-Vastgoedservice), Weiste Bosmans (ERA-Circus), and Klass Vantournhout (Marlux-Napolean Games). The long sandy sections continuously strung the group and showed who were the strongest in the group.

Midway through the race, what appeared to be definitive split occurred. Van der Poel and Merlier were able to slip away from the others. As they crossed the finish line with four laps to go, they had a handful of seconds over the chase group that was being led by van Kessel.

Early in the following lap, the chase group shattered as van der Poel left Merlier behind. The race seemed to be on, but van Kessel was determined to not go down without a fight. He chased hard and bridged to Merlier and then brought back van der Poel, albeit with many riders in tow.

The now lead group of five, containing van der Poel, Meeusen, Merilier, Aernouts and van Kessel, played poker games on the finishing straight entering three laps to go. This hesitation allowed Vantournout and Peeters to join the lead group.

Van der Poel made the winning move soon after the group swelled to seven. No one was able to follow his attack and thus were left fighting for a podium position the rest of the race.

Van Kessel entered the final lap only a handful of seconds behind van der Poel, but he had no one to help in his chase effort. The one rider he had broken away with was Meeusen, a teammate of van der Poel. Merlier entered the final go-around in fourth, about 10 seconds adrift of the chasing duo.

While van der Poel raised his arms in celebration under falling confetti, Meeusen and van Kessel were right behind in a heated sprint. Meeusen, after sitting on van Kessel’s wheel for the final two laps of the race, was unable to come around him in the sprint and had to settle for third.

Merlier rode in along for fourth with former Belgian national champion Vantournhout settling for fifth.

In the elite women’s race, Lucinda Brand (Boels-Dolmans) took the victory over Kim van de Steene (Tarteletto-Isorex). Loes Sels, the winner on Saturday at the GP Hasselt, finished in third with American Katie Compton coming home in fifth.

Elite men full results

1. David Van Der Poel, (NED), 58:25

2. Corne Van Kessel, (NED), 58:26

3. Tom Meeusen, (BEL), 58:26

4. Tim Merlier, (BEL), 58:51

5. Klaas Vantornout, (BEL), 59:07

6. Jim Aernouts, (BEL), 59:17

7. Rob Peeters, (BEL), 59:43

8. Wietse Bosmans, (BEL), 1:00:25

9. Adam ŤoupalÍk, (CZE), 1:00:48

10. Joeri Adams, (BEL) , 1:01:04

11. Stijn Caluwe, (BEL), 1:01:43

12. Patrick Van Leeuwen, (NED), 1:01:43

13. Roel Van Der Stegen, (NED), 1:02:03

14. Yorben Van Tichelt, (BEL), 1:02:22

15. Daan Hoeyberghs, (BEL), 1:02:26

16. Robin Alderweireld, (BEL), 1:03:10

17. Tijl Pauwels, (BEL), 1:03:15

18. Arne Vrachten, (BEL), 1:03:22

19. Ismael Esteban Aguero, (ESP), 1:03:54

20. Andreas Goeman, (BEL), 1:04:32

21. Max Lindenau, (GER)

22. Paul Lindenau, (GER)

23. Yelle Leaerts, (BEL)

24. Julien Kaise, (BEL)

25. Dario Tielen, (BEL)

26. Edwin De Wit, (BEL)

27. Nick Peers, (BEL)

28. Niels Koyen, (BEL)

29. Spencer Petrov, (USA)

30. Wouter Goosen, (BEL)

31. Dries Pauwels, (BEL)

32. Tim De Schuyter, (BEL)

33. David Hidalgo Garcia, (ESP)

34. Nick Van De Kerckhove, (BEL)

35. Marco Oberteicher, (GER)

36. Stephen Lee, (GBR)

37. Jesse Rients, (USA)

38. Josu Albizua Zubizarreta, (ESP)

39. Johannes HÖrschlÄger, (AUT)

40. Tetsuki Kaji, (JPN)

41. Victor Aguado Rodriguez, (ESP)

Elite women full results