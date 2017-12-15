VN Show: Chris Froome’s Salbutamol case is cycling’s biggest story

More episodes of The VeloNews Show VN Show: Is Froome’s Giro participation a blast or a bummer? Chris Froome will race the Giro d'Italia. Is it a bummer or a blast?

Editor’s note: This VeloNews Show includes images from TDWSport.com, VeloNews.com, Vuelta a España, Flickr Creative Commons, YouTube/Vuelta a España, and Atomic Central.

This week’s episode of the VeloNews Show is sponsored by Bkool, which is offering VeloNews fans three-month free trial and a chance to win a Bkool smart trainer.

Enter to win >>

This week’s news that Chris Froome recorded an adverse analytical finding for Salbutamol during a doping control at the Vuelta a España has exploded like a bomb on the cycling world. Reporters and pundits alike have been scrambling to understand Froome’s test, and why exactly he had twice the legal limit of the asthma drug in his urine.

On this week’s VeloNews Show we break down some of the storylines within this blockbuster revelation.

All that and more on this week’s VeloNews Show.