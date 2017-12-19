Vinokourov to face corruption trial for Liège win

BRUSSELS (AFP) — Former Olympic champion cyclist Alexander Vinokourov is to face trial for corruption in Belgium over allegations he paid Alexander Kolobnev to let him win Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

The 44-year-old Kazakh, who won Olympic road race gold in London in 2012, having served a two-year doping ban from 2007-2009, is accused of having paid Russian Kolobnev 150,000 euros ($178,000) to let him win the 2010 Liège monument classic.

He will stand trial in Liège on March 13, 2018, the Belgian public prosecutor said on Tuesday.

Kolobnev will also stand trial.

The two riders are accused of having come to an agreement to let Vinokourov win the Liège race in April 2010 after they had broken clear of the pack and looked set to contest the victory.

The investigation is based on emails between the pair and two bank transfers — one of 100,000 euros and the other for 50,000 euros, in July and December 2010.

At the time, the two rode for rival teams — Vinokourov for Kazakhstan’s Astana, where he is the current general manager, and Kolobnev for Katusha of Russia. Kolobnev, twice a silver medalist at world championships, retired from pro racing after 2016.

It is an open secret in professional cycling that occasionally some riders have paid rivals to let them win particular races.