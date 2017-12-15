Video: Inside USA Cycling’s altitude training chamber

The U.S. women’s pursuit team was in Colorado Springs this week for a training session at the U.S. Olympic Committee headquarters in the lead up to the UCI Track world championships in February. One training session took them into the USOC’s High Altitude Training Center— a room that can change the oxygen concentration to simulate high or low altitudes.

VeloNews caught up with riders Kelly Catlin, Jennifer Valente, Chloe Dygert Owen, and Kim Geist to see what it was like to train in the conditions.



