UnitedHealthcare confirms men’s roster for 2018

UnitedHealthcare has finalized its 2018 men’s roster with the addition of three new riders.

Eric Marcotte, Serghei Tvetcov, and Hugo Velazquez join the American-registered squad for the coming season, which will kick off at Argentina’s Vuelta a San Juan Internacional, Jan. 21-28.

“I am really happy with the additions to the team this year, we have three completely different riders to finish out a strong program,” Sport director Seba Alexandre said. “The idea was to retain the core of the 2017 team, as we mostly built a new squad, but it takes an all-around team to get all the pieces to work together. I believe that while we had a really good season in 2017, the best is yet to come.”

The squad will travel to Medellin, Colombia next month for a training camp. After that, it will race at the San Juan race and then the Vuelta Colombia Oro y Paz. There will also be appearances in Europe at races such as GP Samyn, Johan Museeuw Classic, and Ronde Van Drenthe.

“Looking at the 2018 calendar, we are excited to do a big block of international racing early in the season, and then arrive back in the U.S. in April focused and ready for major stage races,” Alexandre said.

UnitedHealthcare men’s roster

Janier Acevedo

Carlos Alzate

Alex Cataford

Jonny Clarke

Daniel Eaton

Sebastian Haedo

Adrian Hegyvary

Daniel Jaramillo

Luke Keough

Gavin Mannion

Eric Marcotte

Travis McCabe

Lachlan Norris

Tanner Putt

Serghei Tvetcov

Hugo Velazquez