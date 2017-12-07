Strava users rode 4.54 billion miles in 2017

Strava’s Year In Sport Report is out, and it appears we’ve all ridden a lot of miles in 2017. The report breaks down the where, when, and how of each Strava user’s activities worldwide.

Within the data deep-dive, a few key figures stand out:

– Americans rode 709 million miles in 36.5 million rides

– People worldwide rode 4.54 billion miles in 203 million rides

– Americans climbed 32 billion feet

– Riders worldwide ascended 227 billion feet worldwide

– Morning people make up 43 percent of athletes who train weekly

– Commuters aren’t just weekday riders — they upload 43 percent more weekend activities

– Romain Bardet’s stage win at the Tour de France in Pau, France was the ride given the most kudos: 22,736 thumbs-up from cycling fans worldwide

Apparently we all think about beer while riding. Beer was mentioned in activity titles 102,033 times.

Strava also breaks down commuting data and carbon offsets. According to its calculations, commuting reduced carbon emissions by 1 billion pounds in 2017, up from 810 million pounds in 2016. For example, in the United States, the average commute is eight miles and about 34 minutes.

Congratulations are in order for California, which took the crown as the most active state with 7,949,234 activities. Colorado came in second with 2,106,918 activities.

Among the U.S. states, Vermonters have the hilliest routes, averaging 1,361 feet of climbing for each ride. What they might lack in climbs, Kansans make up for in average speed, topping the rest of Americans with a 20.1mph average for 2017 rides. Floridians take the longest rides, averaging 23.5 miles, and Arizonans ride the longest in terms of time, averaging one hour, 54 minutes.

The full report is available here >>