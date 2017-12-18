  1. Home » News » Sagan’s off-season fun: Baking cookies, doing the splits

Sagan’s off-season fun: Baking cookies, doing the splits

By VeloNews.com Published

Sometimes it seems that triple world champion Peter Sagan is just as prolific on social media as he is on the bike. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider hasn’t raced since his third consecutive worlds win in Norway, September 24. So, he’s had plenty of time to entertain cycling fans with a variety of videos on Twitter and other social media.

To get into the holiday spirit, Sagan baked some gingerbread cookies for equipment sponsor Specialized:

The Slovak probably didn’t eat many of those treats, based on how astonishingly limber he is:

Maybe Sagan is a few steps behind Jean-Claude van Damme, but he does more than the splits. Earlier in December, the champ posted a video advocating for bicycle commuting:

And on a serious note, Sagan expressed his support for Californians who are affected by the recent spate of wildfires:

