Sagan’s off-season fun: Baking cookies, doing the splits

Sometimes it seems that triple world champion Peter Sagan is just as prolific on social media as he is on the bike. The Bora-Hansgrohe rider hasn’t raced since his third consecutive worlds win in Norway, September 24. So, he’s had plenty of time to entertain cycling fans with a variety of videos on Twitter and other social media.

To get into the holiday spirit, Sagan baked some gingerbread cookies for equipment sponsor Specialized:

The Slovak probably didn’t eat many of those treats, based on how astonishingly limber he is:

Maybe Sagan is a few steps behind Jean-Claude van Damme, but he does more than the splits. Earlier in December, the champ posted a video advocating for bicycle commuting:

And on a serious note, Sagan expressed his support for Californians who are affected by the recent spate of wildfires: