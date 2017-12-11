And Rally makes three: Another U.S. team confirmed as Pro Continental

On the heels of news that Axeon Hagens Berman and Holowesko-Citadel will race as Pro Continental teams in 2018, a third U.S. team, Rally Cycling, confirmed Monday it will step up to cycling’s second tier in the coming season.

Rally has raced for 11 years as a Continental team, primarily in North America.

The team had a strong showing at the Amgen Tour of California in May. With the race designated as a WorldTour event for the first time in 2018, Rally was one of just two Continental teams invited to race. Evan Huffman won stages 4 and 7 for the team in orange.

Huffman also won the overall at Tour of the Gila and Tour of Alberta.

“Races such as the Tour of California, Tour of Utah, Colorado Classic, and Tour of Alberta will be our main North American objectives in 2018,” said Jonas Carney, Rally’s performance director. “Internationally, the move to Pro Conti opens up a lot of doors for us. It will allow us to pursue prestigious races around the globe.”

Although the team has yet to confirm its full roster for 2018, it will bring on Robin Carpenter, who leaves Holowesko.

The 25-year-old is similar to Huffman when it comes to versatility. Carpenter won the Joe Martin Stage Race, Winston-Salem Classic, and Cascade Classic in 2017. He also is a stage winner in the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and won the overall at Tour of Alberta 2016.