ProCX: Mani and Ortenblad take 2017 overall titles

Caroline Mani (Van Dessel/Atom Composites) and Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label Racing) took home the overall elite titles in the USA Cycling ProCX season-long series.

The series began in New York at the beginning of September and concluded on Sunday with races in Texas and North Carolina. There were a total of 40 race days across 18 states and the District of Columbia. Cyclocross racing in the U.S. will culminate in January with the national championships in Reno, Nevada.

Elite men

Tobin Ortenblad finished with 818 points to take the top spot in the elite men’s ProCX standings with Kerry Werner (Kona Factory CX Team) second overall and U.S. national cyclocross champion Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) in third.

Ortenblad went on a tear to finish the series, sweeping three weekends at the MoVal CX in California, Ruts N’ Guts in Oklahoma and Resolution Cross Cup in Texas. Werner won both days of the NCGP to finish out the series and drop Hyde to third overall. Four of Hyde’s five ProCX victories in races part of the Sho-Air US Cup-CX, giving him the inaugural top prize in that series.

“I came into the season knowing I had done all the work,” Ortenblad said about his haul of 11 ProCX wins this year. “After the first few wins in the US Cup and ProCX series, I knew my coach and I had hit everything just about perfectly. Momentum is certainly with us going into nationals.”

Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) finished the season with three ProCX victories, which all came in the Vittoria Northeast Cyclocross Series. Those wins helped him take the overall title in the series. He also finished third overall in the Sho-Air US Cup-CX.

Four-time U.S. national cyclocross champion Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) was consistent all season and finished 22 points behind White for fifth overall in the final standings.

Final standings elite men top-5

1. Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz/Donkey Label Racing) – 818 points

2. Kerry Werner (Kona Factory CX Team) – 678 points

3. Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) – 594 points

4. Curtis White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) – 527 points

5. Jeremy Powers (Aspire Racing) – 505 points

Elite Women

Four-time French national cyclocross champion Caroline Mani, who resides in Colorado, finished the ProCX series with 709 points and four wins. Crystal Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano) moved from the fifth to second in the final two weeks of the series, to finish with a 12-point advantage over Kaitie Keough (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com), who rounded out the overall podium in third.

Keough took the inaugural elite women’s trophy for the Sho-Air US Cup-CX Series. She won four of the seven events and finished on the podium in the other three races.

Emma White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) and Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) rounded out the top five. White, 19-years-old, had four ProCX wins and claimed second place in the Sho-Air US Cup-CX Series. Noble finished the series with three victories to secure fifth overall. Noble finished third overall in Sho-Air US Cup-CX standings.

18-year-old Ruby West (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) captured four wins in a row across the NBX Gran Prix of Cyclocross and North Carolina Grand Prix weekends to climb from 20th to 13th in the standings in the final weeks. The Canadian U23 National Champion also claimed the elite and U23 women’s titles for the Vittoria Series.

ProCX titles were also awarded for the under-23 men and junior 17-18 men. 20-year-old Lance Haidet (Donnelly Cycling) took the under-23 men’s honors and 17-year-old Benjamin Gomez Villafane (Top Club Cyclocross) grabbed the junior’s crown.

Final ProCX Standings Top-5

Elite women

1. Caroline Mani (Van Dessel/Atom Composites) – 709 points

2. Crystal Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano) – 678 points

3. Kaitie Keough (Cannondale/Cyclocrossworld.com) – 666 points

4. Emma White (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) – 570 points

5. Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing) – 564 points

U23 men

1. Lance Haidet (Donnelly Cycling) – 98 points

2. Garrett Gerchar (Clif Bar Development) – 82 points

T3. Gage Hecht (Alpha Bicycle Company – Groove Subaru) – 70 points

T3. Christopher Blevins (Specialized) – 70 points

5. Jack Tanner (Clif Bar Development) – 59 points

Junior 17-18 men

1. Benjamin Gomez Villafane (Top Club Cyclocross) – 313 points

2. Lane Maher (Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team) – 294 points

3. Alex Morton (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) – 240 points

4. Sam Noel (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) – 223 points

5. Torin Bickmore (Boulder Junior Cycling) – 207 points