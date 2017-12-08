Pocket Outdoor Media hires Gordon Selkirk for sales team

BOULDER, Colorado (VN) — Pocket Outdoor Media (POM) — the leading endurance sports media company — has hired Gordon Selkirk. Selkirk will be involved with sales across the company’s brands, including VeloNews, Triathlete, Women’s Running, and Competitor.com brands.

Gordon was previously involved selling advertising for all of these brands as the vice president of media sales for the predecessor company Competitor Group, Inc. from 2011 until 2016.

Gordon is a 20-year media veteran, having worked previously for Backpacker magazine, Active.com as well as for Inside Communications, Inc., where he sold advertising for Inside Triathlon and VeloNews.

Rob Wood, Pocket’s chief revenue officer said, “Pocket’s vision is to nurture and evolve our relationships with both our readers and our advertisers to ensure that our brands are not only highly relevant but truly indispensable. I can think of no one better qualified to build these key relationships than Gordon. Our partners will appreciate his deep, authentic understanding and passion for the cycling, running, and triathlon industries, and they will benefit from his ability to craft and develop innovative and effective programs for them.”

“It’s great to be back on the team again,” said Selkirk. “I have worked as both a sales executive and publisher for all these brands over the past 20 years, so I really understand what is necessary to restore these businesses to their historically leading position in the industry.”

Selkirk will be based in Pocket’s San Diego office.

About Pocket Outdoor Media: Pocket was formed in October 2017 to acquire the World Triathlon Corporation’s Media Division. Pocket’s brands are the United States’ leading collection of endurance sports media properties, including the print titles and websites for VeloNews — the leading cycling news brand and world’s oldest continually operating sports web-site; Triathlete — by far the largest triathlon media brand with editions in multiple languages; Women’s Running — the second-largest running magazine; Competitor.com — the leading running website, and; VeloPress — the world’s leading publisher of cycling, running, triathlon and swimming books.