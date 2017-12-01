  1. Home » News » Off the back: Top five stories from November 2017

Off the back: Top five stories from November 2017

Published

Were you off the back last month? Don’t worry, if you missed out on some of the big cycling stories on VeloNews, you can catch up right now. These are the five most-read stories of November 2017 on VeloNews.com.

5. Q&A: Jeremy Powers coping with heart issues that sidetracked CX season

Jeremy Powers
Jeremy Powers has been dealing with heart issues throughout the 2017 cyclocross season. Photo: Meg McMahon

In early November, Jeremy Powers, 34, let the world know, via Facebook, that he had been experiencing some issues with his heart. Since that time he has posted further updates about his condition. As the author of “The Haywire Heart,” a critically important guide to heart care for athletes and the first book to delve into the relationship between long-term endurance athletics and heart health, I was particularly intrigued to learn more about his condition and prognosis. Here are excerpts from that interview.

Read more >>

4. Oath exits early from deal with Slipstream’s EF team

Oath
Oath’s logo briefly appeared on Cannondale-Drapac’s bus before the media company withdrew from the partnership in November. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com

The Denver Business Journal reports that Oath has canceled its sponsorship of Slipstream’s EF Education-First Drapac team. Oath is the parent company of several major media brands including HuffPost, Yahoo, AOL, Engadget, and TechCrunch.

Read more >>

3. Q&A: Parsing truth from fiction in Svein Tuft’s legendary ‘hobo’ adventures

Photo: Courtesy of Svein Tuft

Long before Svein Tuft was a pro bike racer known for his toughness and grit, he was honing a unique skillset in the outback of Canada. Nearly a decade before he became an elite international cyclist, Tuft was living a self-described “hobo lifestyle.” The free-wheeling Tuft spent as much time as he could camping, climbing, skiing, snowboarding, and exploring the mountains of western Canada

Read more >>

2. VeloNews holiday gift guide

Gift Guide
Photo: Brad Kaminski | VeloNews.com

Check this list; check it twice. We’ve found the perfect gifts of the year. Are you shopping for a roadie? A racer? A commuter? We’ve got cyclists of all stripes covered with the 2017 VeloNews Holiday Gift Guide.

Read more >>

1. King of the watts Sagan passes winter between court and California

Peter Sagan put up some massive power numbers this season. Photo: Tim De Waele | TDWsport.com

Peter Sagan — the three-time world champion and “most powerful cyclist” — rests only briefly before the 2018 season begins with the Tour Down Under. Trips to the tattoo parlor, court, and California are on Sagan’s agenda this winter.

Read more >>

