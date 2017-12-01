Off the back: Top five stories from November 2017

Were you off the back last month? Don’t worry, if you missed out on some of the big cycling stories on VeloNews, you can catch up right now. These are the five most-read stories of November 2017 on VeloNews.com.

5. Q&A: Jeremy Powers coping with heart issues that sidetracked CX season

In early November, Jeremy Powers, 34, let the world know, via Facebook, that he had been experiencing some issues with his heart. Since that time he has posted further updates about his condition. As the author of “The Haywire Heart,” a critically important guide to heart care for athletes and the first book to delve into the relationship between long-term endurance athletics and heart health, I was particularly intrigued to learn more about his condition and prognosis. Here are excerpts from that interview.

4. Oath exits early from deal with Slipstream’s EF team

The Denver Business Journal reports that Oath has canceled its sponsorship of Slipstream’s EF Education-First Drapac team. Oath is the parent company of several major media brands including HuffPost, Yahoo, AOL, Engadget, and TechCrunch.

3. Q&A: Parsing truth from fiction in Svein Tuft’s legendary ‘hobo’ adventures

Long before Svein Tuft was a pro bike racer known for his toughness and grit, he was honing a unique skillset in the outback of Canada. Nearly a decade before he became an elite international cyclist, Tuft was living a self-described “hobo lifestyle.” The free-wheeling Tuft spent as much time as he could camping, climbing, skiing, snowboarding, and exploring the mountains of western Canada

2. VeloNews holiday gift guide

Check this list; check it twice. We’ve found the perfect gifts of the year. Are you shopping for a roadie? A racer? A commuter? We’ve got cyclists of all stripes covered with the 2017 VeloNews Holiday Gift Guide.

1. King of the watts Sagan passes winter between court and California

Peter Sagan — the three-time world champion and “most powerful cyclist” — rests only briefly before the 2018 season begins with the Tour Down Under. Trips to the tattoo parlor, court, and California are on Sagan’s agenda this winter.

