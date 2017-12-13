Nibali on Froome: ‘Cycling received hard news’

Vincenzo Nibali (Bahrain-Merida) couldn’t hold back his frustration on Wednesday’s breaking news of Chris Froome’s possible doping infraction during the Vuelta a España.

The Italian was second to Froome and told the Italian website Tutto Bici that he was stunned by the news.

“I read the news and the reaction from Chris and his team,” Nibali told Tutto Bici, “and it’s too early to express my thoughts.”

Nibali, returning from a training ride in Croatia during a team camp, said he found it difficult to understand why Froome was taking so much Salbutamol as to go over the allowed limit on the day of the alleged infraction during stage 18 of the Vuelta in northern Spain.

Nibali later issued a note on Twitter, saying that some of the comments posted on the website were not accurate. Here’s what he said: “Today cycling received hard news. If the news is confirmed, no one will give me the chance to get on the highest step of the podium in Madrid. I am sure that time will give us the most appropriate answers.”