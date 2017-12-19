Job posting: VeloNews seeks Sales Director

Posting Date: December 19, 2017

Open Position: Sales Director

Company: Pocket Outdoor Media, LLC

Brand: VeloNews

Location: Boulder, Colorado

Reports to: Chief Revenue Officer, Group Publisher

Start Date: January 15, 2018

Compensation: Commensurate with experience

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, 401K, unlimited vacation, eco-pass

Who we are

Pocket Outdoor Media, LLC (POM) owns and operates the world’s leading endurance sports media and publishing brands, including: VeloNews — The authoritative voice of cycling, Triathlete — The world’s #1 triathlon resource, Women’s Running — The world’s largest women’s-specific running magazine, Competitor.com — The most trusted website for runners, and VeloPress — the world’s leading publisher of running, swimming, cycling and triathlon books. Collectively, our brands engage and influence more than seven million endurance athletes every month. The company is based in Boulder, Colorado and has an office in San Diego, California.

What we’re looking for

As the Sales Director for VeloNews, you’ll be the sales champion for a highly influential endurance sports brand. You’ll drive media and partnership sales, managing your own book of business, while also coaching, mentoring, and managing additional sales staff. You’ll have a successful track record of selling multi-channel/multi-media (digital, social, print, event, custom content) programs to businesses within endurance sports industries (cycling, running, triathlon, swimming). You’ll be an endurance sports athlete and a consumer of endurance sports media, preferably cycling content. You’ll entrench yourself in everything cycling-related, and deepen your connection and knowledge by getting to know the athletes, influencers, products and companies of the cycling world at events like Sea Otter Classic, Amgen Tour of California, Eurobike, and Interbike. You’ll have a sharp mind for business, be an idea generator and be driven by your desire to help drive meaningful results for your client-partners. You’ll be motivated by knowing that your efforts and accomplishments will have a direct effect on not only growing our audience but the sport overall.

What you’ll do

• Develop strategy and plan to meet and exceed annual revenue budget

• Drives sales of VeloNews integrated products and solutions to endemic and non-endemic brands throughout the world

• Ensure that VeloNews brand value is communicated regularly to all prospective clients and industry partners

• Continually ideate with clients and internal staff to develop program ideas

• Hire, mentor, coach and manage additional sales staff

• Forecast and manage sales opportunities, reporting variance to budget on weekly basis

• Manage proposal process with marketing and editorial, ensuring that client needs/objectives are translated into integrated media proposals and programs

• Work with CRO, marketing and editorial to develop and produce all client-facing sales collateral materials including: Proposals, sell sheets, media kits, rate cards, materials specifications and the general presentation.

• Work with CRO, marketing and editorial to develop and produce annual audience surveys on demographics, psychographics, training habits, purchasing preferences, intent-to-buy, etc.

• Assist with collection of all digital, social and print assets and from our clients and deliver to the appropriate digital ad ops, digital production or print production teams

• Participate in annual and rolling strategic planning process, developing and implementing strategies and plans

• Give status updates in weekly all-brand meetings

What you’ll need to succeed in this role

• Passion for endurance sports, preferably cycling

• Multi-media sales experience

• Knowledge of the endurance sports industries

• Bachelor’s degree

• Ability to successfully forge relationships, gain trust, ask the right questions, understand needs, address needs, close, fulfill and repeat

• Service-minded orientation with a client-first ethos

• Idea-generating mindset

• Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with extensive experience presenting to marketing directors, c-suite executives and media agencies

• Excellent time management skills, with the ability to successfully manage multiple projects concurrently

• Focused self-starter who takes initiative and proactively seeks answers and solutions

• Puts team before self

• Must be comfortable working in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment

• Experience with CRM, Salesforce, Google Docs, Google Analytics, Excel and PowerPoint

• Travel to see clients, attend events and trade shows, is required

To apply

Submit a cover letter and resume to Rob Wood, Chief Revenue Officer, Group Publisher. No phone calls, please.

All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, sexual identity, national origin, protected veteran status, or disability status. Any offer of employment is contingent upon the results of a pre-employment reference check.