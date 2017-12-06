Fans donate $14k to support ailing announcer Dave Towle

In a matter of a day, friends and fans have raised more than $14,000 to support race announcer Dave Towle who has been hospitalized with acute pancreatitis.

“When you’re an independent contractor, if you’re not working, you’re not earning a paycheck,” said Bill Marshall, who set up the GoFundMe page. “We all look out for one another.”

Many riders and fans will recognize Towle’s deep, gravelly voice, heard on the PA system at everything from local Colorado cyclocross races to the Amgen Tour of California. Towle also has an interview podcast.

On Wednesday, November 29, Towle tweeted about suffering from a stomach bug. The following weekend he was admitted to the ICU at Boulder Community Hospital in his Colorado hometown.

Marshall, who promoted 2007-2008 USA Cycling National Cyclocross Championships in Kansas City, said he saw on social media that Towle had been admitted to the hospital. He decided to build the gofundme.com page. Like Towle, Marshall is an independent contractor on the American bike racing circuit, working as a timing contractor with the race management group One2Go Events.

The cycling community quickly responded after the page went live Tuesday. Twenty-four hours after the crowdfunding began, Marshall posted this note:

“And just like that… in 24 hour 27 minutes all of you help raise over $10,000 for Dave. It’s not over and Dave isn’t out of the woods just yet. Keep spreading the word about the Go Fund Me page because every bit will help in the long run. Updates will be posted as they become available! Thanks everyone!”