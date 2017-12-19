Home » Gallery » Gallery: Brakethrough’s best photos of 2017
Gallery: Brakethrough’s best photos of 2017
Dec. 19, 2017
2017: The year in photos To kick off the classics, Michal Kwiatkowski reached the top of the Via Santa Catalina with victory in sight at Strade Bianche. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos In the conclusion of Milano-Sanremo, Peter Sagan and Michal Kwiatkowski battled fiercely to the line with Kwiatkowski proving to possess the better bike throw. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos During Gent-Wevelgem, the peloton traversed the bridge in Diksmuide where the WWI monuments of the Yser Tower and the gate of peace symbolize the demand for “nooit meer oorlog” (no more war). Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Eventual winner Greg Van Avermaet was the first to crest the Kemmelberg at kilometer 215 of Gent-Wevelgem. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Fans gave Antwerp a grand welcome as the new start town for de Ronde. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Racing his last Tour of Flanders, Tom Boonen started an aggressive move on the steepest part of the Muur that would force a select group to take shape. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Ronde van Vlaanderen Philippe Gilbert was serenaded by fans lining the Paterberg when he arrived with almost a one-minute gap. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017 Ronde van Vlaanderen Tour of Flanders champion Philippe Gilbert was caught in the moment as it all sunk in. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Paris-Roubaix sector 22 from Quérénaing to Maing sent the peloton through a sea of golden mustard blossoms. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Greg Van Averamet continued his amazing spring campaign with a brilliant victory over Zdenek Stybar and Sebastian Langeveld in Roubaix. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Luka Mezgec showed what nearly six hours on the bike mixed with cobblestones will do to your hands. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos “The Gorilla” Andre Greipel grabbed the maglia rosa with his fast-charging sprint in Tortoli on stage 2 of the Giro. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Sprinting phenom Fernando Gaviria was consoled by teammate Max Richeze after losing the sprint to Andre Greipel on stage 2 of the Giro. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos On the island of Sicily, Jan Polanc flew solo up the last 500 meters towards the finish on the active volcano Mount Etna. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Tributes to the fallen “Eagle” Michele Scarponi dominated the landscape of the 100th Giro d’Italia. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos A steep ascent on a narrow lane through old Bergamo and the Flandrian flag waving brought a feel of the classics to this years Giro d’Italia. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Within a week’s time the Cannondale-Drapac team broke its WorldTour victory drought with stage wins at the Tour of California and on stage 17 of the Giro where Pierre Roland took a determined solo win in Canazei. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos On the final climb into Ortisei, Tom Dumoulin had rejoined Nairo Quintana and Vincenzo Nibali, leading them into the final meters of the stage showing he was intent on defending his maglia rosa all the way to Milan. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Jos van Emden showered himself in prosecco as he celebrated the biggest win of his career with victory in stage 21 from Monza to Milan. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Giro d’Italia champion Tom Dumoulin rolled across the finish in the shadows of the majestic Duomo in the center of Milan. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos The 2017 Tour de France opened with a 14-kilometer individual time trial in Düsseldorf, Germany, where race favorite and three-time winner Chris Froome went through the customary preparation before the start. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos The peloton was lined-out and at high speed as the riders took to the tarmac of the famous Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps auto racing course in Spa, Belgium. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos The finish in Vittel proved to be dangerous and costly to multiple riders with two crashes in the last kilometer. Arnaud Demare ultimately prevailed with the stage win. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Romain Bardet left it all on the climb to limit his losses to the top rivals. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos The Team Sky squad of race leader Chris Froome was all strung out as the race passed over highway junctions and through the wheat fields en route to the finish in Troyes. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Marcel Kittel was all emotion after his second stage win in the 104th Tour de France. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Lilian Calmejane collapsed to the ground after the finish line where he took a magnificent win by holding off chaser Robert Gesink, even though he suffered leg cramps in the final kilometers. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos With more than 90 kilometers left to race, Bora-Hansgrohe leader Rafal Majka showed signs of his earlier crash on all sides as he grimaced up the last meters of the Grand Colombier. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Peyragudes was graced with a new finish this year that included a 16 percent pitch to the finish line up a brand new air strip. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Chris Froome battled all the way up the steep finish at Peyragudes, trying to hang onto his slim lead over Fabio Aru but it was not to be as the Italian champion took enough time to claim the overall lead on the first big stage in the Pyrenees. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos The peloton, led by Fabio Aru’s Astana team, traversed the rolling terrain of the Tarn surrounded by fields of golden sunflowers and wheat. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Big celebrations were in order as Michael Matthews continued the Sunweb streak of success. Team Sunweb won four stages at the Tour with Matthews getting two of those victories. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Chris Froome arrived late to the line in Le Puy-en-Velay as all the world watched. The previous rest day had brought exceptional controversy between Team Sky and some British press. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Romain Bardet led the charge on the descent of the Galibier, pushing further gaps into their chasers, including Fabio Aru and Dan Martin who had been with them on the ascent. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Perhaps one of the most majestic stage finishes in the 2017 Tour de France as Frenchman and maillot a pois Warren Barguil soloed to glory on the Izoard. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos The Tour knows how to put on a good show as one can see from inside the Marseille velodrome during the stage 20 time trial. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Time trial world champion Tony Martin could find no place to hide from the media’s eyes before his start time in the velodrome in Marseille. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos On what was expected to be his last Tour de France, Alberto Contador rode strong, showcasing his time trial prowess and arrived only 21 seconds down on stage winner Bodnar’s time. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos A moment to let it all sink in, Chris Froome took refuge behind the technical zone. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos The grandeur of the Tour de France on the Champs-Élysées can never be overstated. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos The 2017 Vuelta a España commenced in the ancient Provençal-Catalan-Roman city of Nîmes, France where riders tried to protect themselves from the harsh sun and oppressive heat as they warmed up for their 13.7km team time trial. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos The Arena des Nimes served as part of the course in the stage 1 team time trial with the teams passing through the center of the Roman amphitheater full of fans. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Nicholas Roche was riding like a sleeper GC contender, after the opening week, sitting in third overall at the Vuelta a Espana. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos The Vuelta is really known for two things, crazy mountaintop finishes and the intense heat, both of which have been in abundance this year already. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos On stage 9 of the Vuelta a Espana, David de la Cruz led the lead group up the last kilometer of the Cumbre del Sol just before Chris Froome attacked and won the stage. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Chris Froome won the stage to Cumbre del Sol ahead of all his rivals in convincing fashion. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Former Vuelta champion Fabio Aru was faced with a challenging race. He seemed unable to find his top form but fought to stay in contention day after day. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos An epic effort that yielded an incredible second stage win for Tomasz Marczynski ultimately brought the rider to the floor in exhaustion from his heroic solo effort. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Chris Froome took the top step of the podium despite being bloodied and battered from repeated falls. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos In the Vuelta the riders expect extreme heat on most of the stages and are as quick to drench themselves as they are to drink the water. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos With 500 meters to go, Rafal Majka crested solo on his way to his first stage win of the 2017 Vuelta a España on stage 14 to Sierra de La Pandera. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Race leader Chris Froome warmed-up for his stage 16 time trial start at the Circuito de Navarra under the watchful gaze of hundreds of fans. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Thomas De Gendt added to the growing success for Lotto-Soudal at the 2017 Vuelta with a stage win in Gijón. Photo: Jim Fryer / BrakeThrough Media | brakethroughmedia.com 2017: The year in photos Attacking his final professional grand tour, with less than two kilometers to go before the summit on the Angliru Alberto Contador looked back over his shoulder to find no one in sight. Photo: Iri Greco / BrakeThrough Media | www.brakethroughmedia.com