The Week in Tech: Bikepacking beast, rim reflectors, Kask for women

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t want.

Next-level bikepacking

This might be the mother of all bikepacking rigs. Bombtrack’s Beyond+ Advantage features massive 29+ wheels on WTB i45 rims and a 10-50t cassette with SRAM’s Eagle 12-speed drivetrain. A drop handlebar allows multiple hand position options and comfort. The Beyond+ comes with a dropper post to give you added clearance when descending. The bike costs $3,100 and consumers can email Bombtrack for more info.

Reflective, all the way around

Flectr’s adhesive rim reflectors throw light 360 degrees on two of the most conspicuous moving parts on the bike — wheels. The two-piece product wraps around the rim from both sides and overlaps onto the rim vertex creating gap-free reflection, unlike normal reflectors that attach to the spokes. Flectr claims the reflectors will bond with every rim material and shape. It says they’re immune to dirt and other weather conditions. The Flectr 360 is currently still in the Kickstarter phase with a $20 pledge for a single set. Flectr expects to ship in February.

Kask’s women’s line gets pro-stylish

Kask has partnered with former Dutch national road champion Iris Slappendel to develop a new women’s specific kit called “Protect Your Style.” The apparel line builds on the ‘KASK For Women’ initiative. “I design cycling clothes that are fashionable, so you have more fun on your bike,” said Slappendel. “When designing the Protect Your Style range I was influenced by bold colors and geometric lines, it was great fun experimenting on where they would fit best and I’m really happy with how the items have turned out, they work really well together.” The kit, which will be labeled with Kask’s house brand KOO, will include a Protone special edition helmet, jersey, cap, and socks. All the items in the “Protect Your Style” kit will be available in small, medium or large; the jersey is also available in XS and XL. The kit will be available for purchase in mid-December.

Grease easy



Muc-Off ‘s grease gun should keep your fingers clean in the shop. The grease gun screws onto Muc-Off’s Bio Grease bottles and allows for a more precise application. The kit costs $34 and includes the new grease gun along with a small tube of grease.

3T parent company THM expands to U.S.

THM, the parent company of 3T, is building its North American presence with a new U.S.-based branch that will be located in Aliso Viejo, California. THM North America will carry out all U.S. and Canada orders for the German manufacturer. THM claims to offer some of the lightest components and its entire range is designed, developed, tested, and produced in Germany. Orders will be fulfilled by 3T U.S. distributor Vittoria Industries North America (VINA).

Classic gloves that come with a gift

Elevengear has done a limited run of Classissima deerskin cycling gloves and it is offering a free gift to go along with the $85 U.S.-made mitts. You can choose from a “Poseur” cycling cap, a pair of “FondoPro” socks, or an “Anaerobia” cap to match these short-fingered leather gloves. Just add them to your cart with glove purchase and the price will zero out. Also note that quantities are limited — Elevengear only has 100 pairs of these handmade gloves.

