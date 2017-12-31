Van der Poel switches to Canyon bikes for 2018

Mathieu van der Poel will celebrate New Years aboard a new bike, Canyon’s Inflite CF SLX. Another former world champion, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, as well as British champ Nikki Brammier, will also ride Canyon.

Van der Poel has been nearly unstoppable this season. He won five World Cups and leads the series by a 250-point margin. Along with the bike change, van der Poel’s team, Beobank-Corendon, will become Corendon-Cirus in 2018.

In the summer, Van der Poel plans to race a full World Cup mountain bike schedule with the goal of competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the cross-country mountain bike race. Canyon has a two-year sponsorship agreement with Corendon-Circus.

Perhaps the Dutchman will get some pointers from Ferrand-Prévot, as she is the only rider in history to hold the world champion title in three disciplines simultaneously (cyclocross, road, cross-country mountain bike).

Racing for Canyon-SRAM, she is already familiar with the Inflite CF SLX. She finished fifth and fourth at the last two World Cups in Namur and Zolder.

Brammeier is the current British national cyclocross champion. She was second at the World Cup in Namur. She’s also working on new project called MUDIIITA. Her goal is to develop cyclocross talent in the United Kingdom.

VeloNews took the rig out for a first ride in Zonhoven, Belgium before the start of cyclocross season and found the bike quite nimble. We were impressed with the Inflite CF SLX’s quick handling and sturdy platform and found it a smooth ride over aggressive terrain.