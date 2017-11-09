VN Show: US Cup-CX wraps up; VeloSwap’s zany gear

More episodes of The VeloNews Show VeloNews Show: Quintana and Landa get passive-aggressive The 2018 season hasn't even started and there are already questions about who's the man of the house at Movistar.

The Sho-Air US Cup-CX cyclocross series wrapped up this past weekend at the Derby City Cup in Louisville, Kentucky. We were on the ground for the race, and saw Stephen Hyde and Katie Compton dominate the races. Hyde and his Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com teammate Katie Keough took home the overall titles (and the $12,500 checks), so what are they going to spend all of that cash on?

We also headed to the annual VeloSwap bike flea market this past week to check out the weirdest and wackiest used bike gear. We almost walked away with a sweet Softride mountain bike and a pair of Lance Armstrong’s shoes. All that and more on this week’s episode of The VeloNews Show.