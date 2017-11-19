Van der Poel and Cant win Bogense CX World Cup

The two European cyclocross champions came out on top Sunday in the fourth round of the UCI cyclocross World Cup, as Sanne Cant won the women’s race and Mathieu van der Poel won the men’s event in Bogense, Denmark.

It was a preview of the 2019 world cyclocross championships to be held at the seaside Danish venue. Riders faced a muddy track with exceptionally steep, short hills. The weather was less severe, however — clear with a strong wind blowing off the water.

“It was a bit of a pity that all the descent sections were running now, I prefer to ride it but I think the safest and the fastest option was to run today,” said van der Poel.

Despite a dropped chain on the final lap, Cant (Beobank-Corendon) held off Helen Wyman (Kona) to win her second World Cup of the season. American Kaitie Keough (Cannondale-Cyclocrossworld.com) finished third.

Van der Poel, also on the Beobank-Corendon team, continued his remarkable run of wins at the elite level this season.

“It’s amazing to win my fourth World Cup in a row,” he said after riding alone to victory.

Toon Aerts (Telenet-Fidea) rode with the Dutchman for the first half of the race but faded as van der Poel applied the pressure.

World champion Wout van Aert (Vérandas Willems-Crelan) caught Aerts with a few laps remaining. On the final circuit, it looked like Aerts had the upper hand after hopping the course’s barriers while van Aert opted to run.

However, van Aert pulled even with Aerts thanks to superior handling skills on the descents and out-sprinted him to take second place.

The UCI cyclocross World Cup continues November 25 in Zeven, Germany.

Men’s results

1. Mathieu Van Der Poel, BEOBANK-CORENDON, 1:02:58

2. Wout Van Aert, CRELAN – CHARLES, 1:03:06

3. Toon Aerts, TELENET FIDEA LIONS, 1:03:07

4. Lars Van Der Haar, TELENET FIDEA LIONS, 1:03:45

5. Tim Merlier, CRELAN – CHARLES, 1:04:19

6. Corne Van Kessel, TELENET FIDEA LIONS, 1:04:26

7. Laurens Sweeck, ERA-CIRCUS, 1:04:46

8. Quinten Hermans, TELENET FIDEA LIONS, 1:04:50

9. Michael Vanthourenhout, MARLUX – NAPOLEON GAMES, 1:05:03

10. Kevin Pauwels, MARLUX – NAPOLEON GAMES, 1:05:04

11. Gioele Bertolini, 1:05:07

12. Vincent Baestaens, 1:05:15

13. Tom Meeusen, BEOBANK-CORENDON, 1:05:18

14. Gianni Vermeersch, STEYLAERTS – BETFIRST, 1:05:34

15. Michael BoroŠ, PAUWELS SAUZEN – VASTGOEDSERVICE, 1:05:43

16. Marcel Meisen, STEYLAERTS – BETFIRST, 1:05:55

17. Jens Adams, PAUWELS SAUZEN – VASTGOEDSERVICE, 1:05:59

18. Jim Aernouts, TELENET FIDEA LIONS, 1:06:03

19. Dieter Vanthourenhout, MARLUX – NAPOLEON GAMES, 1:06:14

20. Daan Soete, TELENET FIDEA LIONS, 1:06:17

21. Matthieu Boulo, 1:06:21

22. Nicolas Cleppe, TELENET FIDEA LIONS, 1:06:24

23. Felipe Orts Lloret, GINESTAR – DELIKIA, 1:06:26

24. Simon Zahner, 1:06:29

25. Marcel Wildhaber, 1:06:42

26. Tomáš Paprstka, 1:06:52

27. Fabien Canal, 1:07:01

28. Twan Van Den Brand, 1:07:05

29. Sascha Weber, 1:07:20

30. Jan Nesvadba, 1:07:26

31. Stephen Hyde, 1:07:36

32. Steve Chainel, TEAM CHAZAL CANYON, 1:07:47

33. Diether Sweeck, ERA-CIRCUS, 1:07:55

34. Severin SÄgesser, 1:07:58

35. Patrick Van Leeuwen, 1:08:09

36. Javier Ruiz De Larrinaga IbaÑez, 1:08:13

37. Stan Godrie, CRELAN – CHARLES, 1:08:25

38. Alois Falenta, 1:08:39

39. Gosse Van Der Meer, TARTELETTO – ISOREX, 1:08:46

40. Jeremy Durrin, 1:09:27

41. Yorben Van Tichelt, ERA-CIRCUS

42. Ismael Esteban Aguero, GINESTAR – DELIKIA

43. Nicolas Samparisi

44. Sebastian Fini Carstensen

45. Lorenzo Samparisi

46. Kevin Suarez Fernandez

47. Fredrik Haraldseth

48. Karol Michalski

49. Martin Eriksson

50. Niels Bech Rasmussen

51. Tommy Moberg Nielsen

52. Andrew Juiliano

53. Joachim Parbo

54. Morten Laustsen

55. Henrik Lunder Aalrust

56. Yu Takenouchi

57. David Eriksson

58. Jacob Lindsel

59. Ingvar Omarsson

60. Henrik Jansson

61. Nikolaj Ruud Ostergaard

DNF David Van Der Poel, BEOBANK-CORENDON

DNF Kenneth Hansen

Women’s results