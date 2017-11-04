U.S. champs Compton and Hyde win US Cup-CX/Derby City

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (VN) — On a new, hilly venue in Louisville, Kentucky, Katie Compton and Stephen Hyde took convincing wins in the US Cup-CX/Derby City Sunday. Kaitlin Keough was second and Crystal Anthony finished third in the women’s race. Gage Hecht and Kerry Werner were second and third, respectively, in the men’s race at Joe Creason Park.

Compton crushes women’s race

Clif Bar’s Maghalie Rochette took the holeshot. Compton (KFC Racing/Trek/Panache) was quick to take charge, moving to the front on the first lap. Soon it was just her and Cannondale-CyclocrossWorld.com’s Keough in the lead. A chase of four followed, including Anthony (Maxxis-Shimano), Ellen Noble (Aspire Racing), and Keough’s Cannondale teammate Emma White.

One the course’s lone paved climb, Compton got a gap on Keough and quickly extended it to 15 seconds after another lap.

“I didn’t really plan that honestly,” Compton said. “I went to the front on the first or second downhill. I just felt good on the descents and wanted to let it roll a bit.”

“She was a bit stronger than me today. I tried,” said Keough, who clinched the overall Sho-Air US Cup-CX Series Saturday. “My number-one objective was just to make sure I didn’t botch the series or anything like that.”

Behind, Noble and Anthony were battling for the last spot on the podium. At one point, Noble took the upper hand after cleanly riding the course’s stone stairs. However, a lap later, she bobbled, and Anthony got away to ride solo to third.

“I like to ride things if I feel like they’re faster,” Noble said. “For me, I’m not a bad runner, but I’m not as quick as I’d like to be. For me to ride it is easier because I’m recovering instead of running.

“She was putting the pressure on me pretty hard. It was inevitable that she was going to get away. … It was not an ‘if’ but ‘when.’”

Meanwhile, Compton kept the pressure on all the way through to the finish, riding to a convincing solo victory.

“It’s a hard course,” Compton said. “So far I think the better is better than the other venue,” she added, referring to Eva Bandman Park, where Louisville had previously hosted the Derby City Cup. She’ll try to defend her Pan-American Championship title Sunday as racing continues in Louisville.

Elite women top 10

1. Katherine COMPTON, KFC RACING P/B TREK/KNIGHT,47:47:00

2. Kaitlin KEOUGH, CANNONDALE/CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM,48:05:00

3. Crystal ANTHONY, MAXXIS-SHIMANO PRO CYCLOCROSS,48:16:00

4. Caroline MANI, VAN DESSEL /ATOM COMPOSITES,48:32:00

5. Ellen NOBLE, ASPIRE RACING,49:06:00

6. Courtenay MCFADDEN, PIVOT CYCLES PB DNA CYCLING,49:27:00

7. Rebecca FAHRINGER, AMY D. FOUNDATION,49:49:00

8. Sunny GILBERT, VAN DESSEL FACTORY TEAM,50:05:00

9. Emma WHITE, CANNONDALE PB CYCLOCROSSWORLD.C,50:13:00

10. Amanda NAUMAN, SDG – MUSCLE MONSTER,50:14:00

Hyde keeps win streak alive in men’s race

Four riders went off the front on the first lap of racing with Cannondale-CyclocrossWorld.com’s Hyde leading the way. He was joined by Kona’s Werner, Alpha Bicycle’s Hecht, Fernando Riveros (Stan’s NoTubes), and Tobin Ortenblad (Santa Cruz-Donkey Label).

Going into the second lap, Riveros crashed right off of the start straight. “I was like ‘Where am I?’ because I hit my head. That’s why I couldn’t keep up with those guys,” Riveros said. He rode back to the group but was dropped on the next lap, feeling the effects of the impact.

“I was hoping I’d make the front group and it would shatter,” Hyde said. “The top-four was just really strong. … I tried to ride as smooth as I can and it just came part. I rode my race.”

After three laps, Hyde and Hecht rode clear. The duo didn’t last long. Hecht suffered a puncture on the fourth lap and had to grab a pit bike after riding two of the course’s main climbs with a flat.

“I think I hit a rock too hard on that big drop,” Hecht said. “The road climb wasn’t so bad because carbon on road is like pretty fast!

“I was already pretty much on the brink of getting dropped. It might have been a blessing in disguise.”

Hecht drifted back to the group and then escaped in the final laps to finish second alone. Werner out-sprinted Ortenblad to round out the podium.

He took a faster line going into the paved climb and attacked the group. “I took a lower line and it ended up being faster,” Hecht said. “I made it past Kerry and really just dug deep to put a gap in.”

“This is the best racing we’ve seen in years. This is amazing,” Hyde added. With his fourth win in a row, he easily won the Sho-Air US Cup-CX series. “It’s not necessarily all because of the series but a huge chunk of cash helps.

Like Compton, Hyde is the defending Pan American champion and will be a top favorite Sunday.

Elite men full results

1. Stephen HYDE, CANNONDALE CYCLOCROSSWORLD,59:28:00

2. Gage HECHT, ALPHA BICYCLE CO.- GROOVE SUBAR,59:34:00

3. Kerry WERNER, KONA FACTORY CX TEAM,59:36:00

4. Tobin ORTENBLAD, SANTA CRUZ FACTORY RACING,59:36:00

5. James DRISCOLL, DONNELLY SPORTS,01:00:31

6. Hector Fernando RIVEROS PAEZ, STANS NOTUBES P/B MAXXIS / CON,01:00:31

7. Allen KRUGHOFF, KRUGHOFF RACING,01:01:32

8. Tristan COWIE, TRIPLE OAKS RACING,01:01:39

9. Eric BRUNNER, EVOL DEVOELITE RACING,01:01:49

10. Brody SANDERSON, CENTURION NEXTWAVE,01:01:53

11. Curtis WHITE, CANNONDALE P/B CYCLOCROSSWORLD,01:02:04

12. Michael VAN DEN HAM, GARNEAU – EASTON CYCLING P/B TR,01:02:05

13. Scott SMITH, JAM FUND / NCC,01:02:11

14. Denzel STEPHENSON, BOULDER JUNIOR CYCLING,01:02:23

15. Spencer PETROV, ASPIRE RACING,01:02:39

16. Grant ELLWOOD, BOULDER CYCLE SPORT,01:03:09

17. Maxx CHANCE, EVOL DEVOELITE RACING,01:03:29

18. Cooper WILLSEY, CANNONDALE P/B CYCLOCROSSWORLD.,01:03:54

19. Andrew DILLMAN, THINK GREEN,01:04:05

20. Lance HAIDET, DONNELLY SPORTS,01:04:11

21. Brannan FIX, ALPHA BICYCLE CO.- GROOVE SUBAR,01:04:18

22. Trevor ODONNELL, LAKESIDE STORAGE CYCLOCROSS,01:04:41

23. Joshua JOHNSON, TEAM NEIGHBORLINK,01:05:06

24. Cody KAISER, LANGETWINS / SPECIALIZED,01:05:20

25. Eric THOMPSON, MSPEEDWAX.COM,01:05:27

26. Ross ELLWOOD, BOULDER JUNIOR CYCLING,01:05:49

27. Dylan POSTIER, GARNEAU-EASTON P/B TRANSITIONS,01:06:40

28. Andrew GINIAT, PONY SHOP CX TEAM,01:06:43

29. Michael OWENS, HANDS-ON CYCLING P/B GUERCIOTTI,01:06:48

30. Byron RICE, STORM RACING TEAM,01:07:25

31. Jack TANNER, CLIF BAR DEVELOPMENT CROSS TEAM,01:08:29

32. Tyler CLOUTIER, TRANSITIONS LIFECARE P/B GARNEA

33. Jonathan ANDERSON, FORT LEWIS COLLEGE

34. Gunnar HOLMGREN, GARNEAU-EASTON P/B TRANSITIONS

35. Josh BAUER, DONKEY LABEL

36. Anders NYSTROM, MARIAN UNIVERSITY CYCLING TEAM

37. Molly CAMERON, POINT S RACING

38. Christian RICCI, LAKESIDE STORAGE CYCLOCROSS

39. Samuel KIEFFER, REDKITE COACHING

40. Jarret OLDHAM, FIRST INTERNET BANK CYCLING TEA

41. Garrett GERCHAR, CLIF BAR DEVELOPMENT MOUNTAIN B

42. Jacob HUIZENGA, CHICAGO CUTTIN CREW

43. Tristan MANDERFELD, US MILITARY ENDURANCE SPORTS

44. Andrew BAILEY, CYCLEWORKS

