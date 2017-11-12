Northampton: A weekend White out, Emma and Curtis win again

Curtis White and Emma White of the Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com squad swept the Verge Northampton International presented by Cycle-Smart. Both extended their leads in the Vittoria Northeast Cyclocross Series presented by Clif Bar and Cycle-Smart.

Similar to Saturday’s elite women’s race, Emma White would shake things up early. However, on Sunday, she controlled the race with teammate and Canadian U23 National Champion Ruby West. The pair would escape early and work together for the majority of the race.

“On the first lap we came through and we had a gap,” said White. “So I think both of our goals was to make the gaps grow as much as possible. We just kept the pace high. Ruby was riding really well in the technical sections and I held the pace through the power sections. In the last lap, we just let it go.”

White would take the win a mere two seconds over her teammate. Rebecca Fahringer (Stan’s NoTubes p/b Maxxis/gofahr) would come in third, 55 seconds behind White. Coming off a second-place finish on Saturday, Fahringer had escaped with a group that included Cassandra Maximenko (VanDessel/Atom Composite Wheels) and Arley Kemmerer (Fearless Femme Racing) with three laps to go. Maximenko would finish fourth, and Kemmerer would fade to eighth.

Teammates and friends, White and West would work together until the final lap. “Emma was on the front for the whole race and on the last lap she just looked at me and said, ‘OK, we’re racing now,’ West said. “Up until then we were just trying to maintain the gap and work together. And then, it was like, OK, we are fighting each other now,” West said.

Elite women top-10

1. Emma White, CANNONDALE PB CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM, 46:02

2. Ruby West, CANNONDALE CYCLOCROSSWORLD.COM DEVO TEAM, 46:04

3. Rebecca Fahringer, STAN’S NOTUBES P/B MAXXIS / GOFAHR, 46:57

4. Cassandra Maximenko, VANDESSEL/ATOM COMPOSITE WHEELS, 47:12

5. Kathryn Cumming, JALAPENO CYCLING, 47:50

6. Julie Wright, TEAM AVERICA, 48:05

7. Rachel Rubino, FEARLESS FEMME RACING, 48:08

8. Arley Kemmerer, FEARLESS FEMME RACING, 48:10

9. Natalie Tapias, JAM / NCC, 48:26

10. Regina Legge, TREK CYCLOCROSS COLLECTIVE, 48:34

Curtis completes the White weekend sweep

With Saturday’s winner Stephen Hyde (Cannondale p/b Cyclocrossworld.com) taking a break, Curtis White was left to control the elite men’s race on his own. White, who won both days of Northampton in 2016, would escape with two JAM Fund riders early on lap one.

“Jack Kisseberth and Scott Smith and I got away early,” said White. “In the run-up in the back of the woods, I tried riding it, probably made it about three-quarters of the way. That was the initial gap, and bit by bit after that.”

Kisseberth would continue near the front of the race, but Smith would end up in the pits twice and fall off the pace. White would attack with five laps to go and maintain a solo lead.

“I was sitting second wheel when Curtis went,” noted Kisseberth. “I just didn’t have the power to hang with him. I started dangling in no-man’s land between Curtis and the trailing group. I did that for about a lap. I sat up a bit and rode with the trailing second group. Lindine was really strong and broke away in the last lap.”

Justin Lindine (Apex/NBX/Hyperthreads) would fight his way forward to ensure the battle wouldn’t conclude in a sprint. He secured second place, 22 seconds behind White, and 12 seconds ahead of a charging Kisseberth. The New England rider would finish third in a close sprint over Anthony Clark (Squid Squad), who would finish fourth. Smith would finish sixth.

“Curtis got away early in the race,” said Lindine. “We were kind of chasing him for a while, but the gap opened up to a point where it was pretty obvious that we weren’t going to reel it back. It was me and Jack (Kisseberth) and Anthony (Clark). They are both solid riders, and I didn’t want it to go down to a sprint. So with three or four laps to go, I started trying to wind it up and keep the pressure on. I think I finally managed to open it up a little bit in the woods on the top of the course, and keep it from there. It was a hard last two laps trying to maintain that.”

The 49-rider field saw most of the frozen sections soften as the temperatures hovered in the mid 30’s. Without any mistakes or technical mishaps, White was able to ride alone for six of the seven laps.

“Yesterday was more like motor pacing. It was great watching Stephen’s [Hyde] lines the whole day and I definitely learned a lot,” White said. “Today was just focusing on my race and riding as smooth as I could. I really tried to ramp it up the last two laps, kind of make sure all the efforts I made were really sharp and punchy.”

The Vittoria Northeast Cyclocross Series continues with Supercross Cup in Suffern, New York.

Elite men full results

1. Curtis White, CANNONDALE P/B CYCLOCROSSWORLD, 57:52

2. Justin Lindine, APEX / NBX / HYPERTHREADS, 58:14

3. Jack Kisseberth, JAM/NCC, 58:26

4. Anthony Clark, SQUID SQUAD, 58:27

5. Jeremy Powers, ASPIRE PRO RACING, 59:31

6. Scott Smith, JAM / NCC, 59:39

7. Derrick St John, VAN DESSEL P/B HYPERTHREADES, 59:48

8. Dan Chabanov, HOUSE IND/NOKIA HEALTH/SIMPLEHUMAN, 59:59

9. Merwin Davis, CYCLE-SMART INC., 1:00:16

10. Patrick Collins, MINUTEMAN ROAD CLUB, 1:00:43

11. Dylan Mcnicholas, POLARTEC, 1:01:10

12. Adam Myerson, CYCLE-SMART, 1:01:20

13. Kevin Bouchard-Hall, WRENEGADE SPORTS/TEAM PLACID PLANET, 1:01:21

14. Ian Gielar, NCC / JAM FUND, 1:01:21

15. Andy Scott, RIVERSIDE RACING, 1:01:31

16. Andrew Borden, X-MEN, 1:01:49

17. Chris Niesen, JAM / NCC, 1:02:11

18. Travis Wold, SPIN ARTS CYCLING, 1:02:11

19. Christopher Rabadi, UNATTACHED, 1:02:12

20. Bryan Horsley, SEA SPORTS CYCLERY & OUTDOOR, 1:02:13

21. Jacob Fetty, CYCLE-SMART,62:13

22. Doug Thorp, COLONIAL BICYCLE COMPANY, 1:02:13

23. Nick Lando, HANDS-ON CYCLING, 1:02:15

24. Michael Landry, VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER, 1:02:24

25. Gerald Adasavage, LUDWIG & LARSEN RACING, 1:02:49

26. Tim Willis, JAM / NCC, 1:02:53

27. Bradford Smith, THE DRIFTERS, 1:02:53

28. Matthew Sousa, B2C2/JRA, 1:03:16

29. James Norris, COWBELL RACING P/B WORLD BICYCLE RELIEF, 1:03:26

30. Nate Morse, MINUTEMAN ROAD CLUB, 1:03:38

31. Joe Dombrowski, CANNONDALE DRAPAC, 1:03:45

32. Zachary Curtis, BMB RACING, 1:03:48

33. Daniel Fitzgibbons, GREEN LINE VELO DRIVEN BY ZIPCAR, 1:03:48

34. Peter Mancini, CRANK STUDIO, 1:03:50

35. Johannes Stromski, KILLINGTON MOUNTAIN SCHOOL, 1:04:04

36. Cameron Scott, COMPETITIVE EDGE, 1:04:05

37. Colin Reuter, CROSSRESULTS.COM, 1:04:31

38. Ben Powers, RIVERSIDE RACING, 1:05:04

39. Gennaro Ameno, GREEN LINE VELO DRIVEN BY ZIPCAR, 1:05:10

40. Matt Perreault, COLONIAL BICYCLE COMPANY, 1:05:18

41. John Eckert, CYCLELOFT, 1:06:08

42. Kyle Murphy, LUDWIG & LARSEN RACING, 1:06:47

43. A.j. Moran, GREEN LINE VELO DRIVEN BY ZIPCAR

44. Gregory Colby, B2C2/JRA CYCLES

45. Ben Ryan, NEW ENGLAND DEVO P/B CADENCE WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Elite women full results