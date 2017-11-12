Mani and Kaiser score first victories of the year at Cyntergy Hurtland

Under sunny and calm autumn skies, Caroline Mani (Van Dessel/Atom Composites) took the top prize for the elite women in a solo ride to the finish at the UCI C2 Cyntergy Hurtland in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Sunday. A two-man sprint was won by Cody Kaiser (Lange Twins/Specialized), who edged out last year’s winner Skyler Mackay (KCCX Team).

Cyntergy Hurtland continued for the third year, and second as a UCI-sanctioned event, with one of the largest, single-day payouts for elite women and elite men in the U.S. In the elite women’s race, Mani jumped to the early lead, which she never relented. Sunny Gilbert (Van Dessel Factory Team) of Ballwin, Missouri had the French woman in her sights in the early laps, but could not gain any time. With one lap to go, she had second place clinched.

“It was a good challenge because Sunny is strong,” MAni said. “She had a really good race last weekend, so I knew I had to be stronger,” Mani said. “I went off right away to try to get a gap, and maintain it, and be careful. I crashed really hard in the pre-ride. So I know you can go down really quickly.”

With two wins at HPCX in New Jersey two weeks ago, Samantha Runnels (Squid Bikes) battled with Gilbert for the early laps. She would finish third, 55 seconds back. Amanda Nauman (SDG-Muscle Monster) would follow in fourth.

“I am really happy I came. The course is awesome. I think you did an amazing job,” added Mani, who captured her first win of the season in Tulsa. “Pushing the prize money is a big deal. You know, us racers we complain about prize money. So I wanted to support that because it’s a C2 and a pretty big deal.”

Mani has finished not finished outside of the top-10 this season. The race was the second podium of the season for Gilbert, who won the C2 race at Jingle Cross in Iowa in September. She has six top-10s, including an eighth place at Derby City Cup last weekend.

Elite women top-10

1. Caroline Mani, VAN DESSEL/ATOM COMPOSITES, in 43:01:00

2. Sunny Gilbert, VAN DESSEL FACTORY TEAM, at 00:16

3. Samantha Runnels, SQUID BIKES, at 00:55

4. Amanda Nauman, SDG-MUSCLE MONSTER, at 1:19

5. Caroline Nolan, VOLER/CLIF/HRS/ROCK LOBSTER, at 1:29

6. Laurel Rathbun, DONNELLY SPORTS, at 2:24

7. Lauren Stephens, TEAM TIBCO, at 3:52

8. Campbell Steers, ROCKLOBSTER, at 4:02

9. Raylyn Nuss, MAPLEWOOD BICYCLE ST LOUIS, at 4:14

10. Carol Seipp, ORION RACING PB KUL CHOCOLATE, at 4:57

Kaiser beats hometown favorite

The elite men’s race was a see-saw battle between Kaiser and hometown-favorite Mackey. The eight-lap battle started with Tristan Uhl (Team CCR Racing) of Texas taking the holeshot. In no time, it would set up for a four-rider duel for the early part of the race, with two North Carolina riders, Travis Livermon (Maxxis-Shimano Pro) of Winston-Salem and Alex Ryan (MOB CX Team) of Lewisville, keeping pace with Kaiser and Mackey.

“Today’s race at Hurtland in Tulsa was awesome,” said Kaiser about his first win of the season. “We got off to a pretty rippin’ start, and then basically from two or three turns in, Skyler and I started throwing punches at each other. We had a group of four, then three, then down to the two of us. We just kept towing the line back and forth.

“With two to go, I attacked. With one to go, he attacked. He put me on his toes, I hope I put him on his toes. And then going into that last off-camber section at the two steps and lots of turns, I think I just turned the screws a little bit more and got the win from there.”

Livermon dropped back with three laps to go, but never went away. He was closing on the final lap, and only finished two seconds behind Mackey to earn third place. Ryan would finish more than a minute and 53 seconds back for fourth.

“All in all a great, great race. I was really stoked to be able to come down and make it happen,” said Kaiser, who traveled from Louisville, Kentucky, where he finished 14th at the Pan-Am Championships.

Elite men full results

1. Cody Kaiser, LANGE TWINS/SPECIALIZED, in 01:01:11

2. Skyler Mackey, KCCX TEAM, at 00:14

3. Travis Livermon, MAXXIS-SHIMANO PRO, at 00:16

4. Alex Ryan, MOB CX TEAM, at 1:53

5. Dylan Postier, GARNEAU-EASTON, at 2:50

6. Tyler Cloutier, TRANSITIONS LIFECARE PB GARNEAU, at 3:01

7. John Purvis, OKLAHOMA BICYCLE PROJECT, at 4:36

8. Brandon Melott, OKLAHOMA CITY VELO, at 5:32

9. Brendan Lehman, ROCK LOBSTER, at 5:53

10. Mat Stephens, BICYLCES PLUS RACING, at 7:30

11. Tristan Manderfeld, US MILITARY ENDURANCE

12. Ryan Hobbs, MATRIX CYCLING CLUB

