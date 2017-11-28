VN podcast, ep. 60: Will Chris Froome race the Giro?

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

Chris Froome is expected to race the Giro d’Italia. We talk to our man on the ground in Italy, Gregor Brown, to learn about this breaking news, how the fans will feel about Froomey, and whether he’s a shoo-in to win the pink jersey.

Also, we are deep into the winter ‘cross season. That means wild, muddy races, and a few top Americans — Katie Compton and Ellen Noble — are thriving.

As usual, we wrap the show with our segments, #askacat3 and the VN Podium!

