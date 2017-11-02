VN pod, ep. 57: Mail Musette Qs on Sky’s marginal gains, Dumoulin, Aru

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

It’s our first-ever Mail Musette episode! You sent in scads of great cycling questions, and we picked out the very best queries. For this episode, we got our European correspondent Andrew Hood on the horn to lend his expertise on the Tour de France, the drama between Quintana and Landa, why Vino and Astana are suing Aru, and much more.

Plus we’ve got our usual segments: Ask a Cat 3 and the VN Podium where we pick our favorite weird cycling team sponsors.

