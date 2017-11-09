VN Interviews podcast: Ryan Trebon on US Cup-CX, Lance’s donation

Welcome to the VeloNews podcast. If this episode sounds a little different, that’s because it is. We’ve launched a new series that is devoted to interviews with cycling’s most interesting people. From riders to directors to other influential people, this is your place to learn about the sport from the insiders.

Former cyclocross national champion Ryan Trebon was the driving force behind the new US Cup-CX cyclocross series. We catch up with him at the Derby City Cup. He talks about how the first year went, where the series is headed, and why American ‘cross needs a national series.

The always-opinionated Trebon also sounds off on why he doesn’t object to Lance Armstrong’s donation to support the US Cup prize purse.

