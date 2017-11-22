VN Interviews podcast: Compton on Euro ‘cross, women’s equality

Welcome to the VeloNews podcast. If this episode sounds a little different, that’s because it is. We’ve launched a new series that is devoted to interviews with cycling’s most interesting people. From riders to directors to other influential people, this is your place to learn about the sport from the insiders.

Spencer Powlison sits down with Katie Compton in Louisville, Kentucky ahead of the Pan-American Cyclocross championships at the beginning of November 2017. The 13-time national champion talks about her new approach to this cyclocross season, the new races she’s been able to start, and up-and-coming American racers to watch. She also answers questions on gender equality in bike racing.

