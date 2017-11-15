VN pod, ep. 59: Gaimon controversy; Svein Tuft is tough

Welcome to the VeloNews cycling podcast, where we discuss the latest trends, news, and controversies in the world of cycling.

In this week’s episode, we have an impromptu book club after reading Phil Gaimon’s new book, “Draft Animals.” His controversial memoir calls out Fabian Cancellara, and now Gaimon is in the hot seat. The book provides a personal, in-depth — and sometimes depressing — look at what it’s like to be a pro cyclist trying to make the WorldTour. We discuss this and other notable cycling autobiographies.

Also, Andrew Hood talks about his interview with the legendary Svein Tuft and we critique Movistar boss Eusebio Unzue’s wacky idea to introduce substitute riders in the Tour de France. And of course, the podcast wraps up with our usual segments: #AskACat3 and the VN Podium.

