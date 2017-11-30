Interviews podcast: MTB racing thrives in NICA high school leagues

Welcome to the VeloNews Interviews podcast. This series features in-depth conversations with cycling’s most interesting people. From riders to directors to other influential people, this is your place to learn about the sport from the insiders.

The future of mountain bike racing is bright. High school kids throughout the U.S. are turning out in droves for the National Interscholastic Cycling Association (NICA). In this interview from our trip to Interbike, Fred Dreier and Spencer Powlison sit down with NICA executive director Austin McInerny and Cody Phillips, a NICA graduate. They explain why the programs are so successful, the organization’s plans for growth, and are very apologetic for all of the super-fast youngsters who are now dropping us at group rides and races.

Read our recent feature about NICA >>

