Fast Talk podcast, ep. 32: A cyclist’s guide to the weight room

The VeloNews Fast Talk podcast is your source for the best advice and most interesting insight on what it takes to become a better cyclist. Listen in as VeloNews managing editor Chris Case and columnist Trevor Connor discuss a range of topics, including training, physiology, technology, and more.

We cyclists can get a little lost in the weight room. That doesn’t mean strength training doesn’t have important benefits though. We are joined by Jess Elliott, who is the sports performance coach and biomechanist at the University of Colorado Sports Medicine and Performance Center. She helps us understand the fundamentals of strength workouts in the weight room: what to do, how to do it, and how many times to lift those big hunks of iron. Plus, we speak with pro rider Brent Bookwalter (BMC) about how he fits weight lifting into his busy travel schedule.

Download a PDF of the weightlifting program discussed on this podcast >>

Download a PDF of the weightlifting program discussed on this podcast >>

