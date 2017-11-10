The Week in Tech: Fizik winter shoes, Rapha shades, Park Tool grants

Here’s your Week in Tech — all the gear news you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Fizik gears up for winter

Fizik’s Artica R5 and X5 shoes feature a Microtex-reinforced outer shell that’s fully waterproof to keep bad weather at bay. Fizik’s internal lacing system cinches down the outer shell around the foot and helps keep moisture out. The outer membrane is breathable as well, and a fleece insole provides warmth. The X5 mountain bike shoe has a carbon-reinforced nylon outsole with rubber treads for grip. The R5 road shoe has a carbon composite outsole for more stiffness. Each pair of shoes costs $200. The R5 weighs 380 grams and the X5 weighs 463 grams (size 42.5 for both). The Artica is only available in men’s fit and sizing. Read more >>

Park Tool accepting applications for community grants

Park Tool’s Community Tool Grant Program helps local non-profit, community-oriented cycling organizations get the bicycle repair products they need. For 2017, Park Tool’s grant program will provide the recipients with over $1,400 in Park Tool products. Some of the products include a professional mechanic tool kit, repair stands, and shop aprons. Applications for next year’s grant are now being accepted and the deadline to submit an application is December 31, 2017. The 10 grant recipients will be announced in mid-January. Read more >>

Do you see what Rapha sees?

Rapha’s Arenberg sunglasses maintain the same shape as the Pro Team Flyweight glasses but add a full frame and lens vents. As you would expect with a high-zoot pair of sunglasses, Rapha opts for Zeiss lenses; a neutral gray/bronze mirror lens is included, while other options are available for additional purchase. And of course, there’s no shortage of frame colors either. The full frame sits flush with the lens to help improve peripheral vision. The glasses will be available for $220; additional lenses can be purchased for $120. Read more >>

Showers Pass wind jacket embraces bad weather

Portland-based Showers Pass’s Ultralight Wind Jacket embraces the winter commute. A PFC-free durable water repellent finish (DWR) sheds light rain while letting excess heat escape. Stretchy and seamless underarm side panels provide a trim fit, and 3M Scotchlite Reflective details are a nod to safety. An asymmetrical zipper ensures the collar won’t be bothersome. The jacket weighs a scant 5.8oz and packs down to smaller than a water bottle. The Ultralight Wind Jacket costs $79 and is available in blue and orange. Read more >>

Turkey time



Gobble gobble. Sock Guy has your Thanksgiving style on lockdown with its turkey-themed socks. Choose from a running turkey, “I ‘heart’ pie,” and a sock covered in gobblers (pictured). The pie and gobblers socks come with a one-inch cuff height, while the turkey design has a two-inch cuff height. The gobbler design costs $11, while the other two designs cost $12 each. Read more >>

Litespeed lightens the load

Litespeed’s new T1sl titanium frame weighs a scant 995 grams for the rim-brake version, with the disc-brake version tipping the scales at 1,175 grams. The company claims it is the lightest handmade production titanium frame on the market. The T1sl is 15 percent lighter than the 2015 T1. A single sheet of 6Al/4V titanium is used to make the top-tube, thus reducing weight and increasing stiffness. Oversized, triple-butted, asymmetric chainstays help to maximize power transfer, according to Litespeed. The PF30 bottom bracket is compatible with virtually every crank on the market. However, the T1sl accepts caliper brakes only. The frame is compatible with internal Di2 and hydraulic brake cable routing. Read more >>

Youth travel award applications due soon

Adventure Cycling Association is now accepting applications through the end of the year for its Greg Siple Award for Youth Bike Travel. The award is open to 18- to 30-year-olds and aims to inspire youth to travel by bike. There are two types of awards: one for those just entering the bike touring world and another for those looking to take the next step. Both awards will go to two recipients. The beginner level Intro to Bike Travel award winners will get outfitted with a touring bicycle from REI and will attend a touring training course. Outdoor Leadership award winners will attend a leadership bike touring training course, get lots of cool equipment, and have the opportunity to take an additional Adventure Cycling self-contained tour. Applications are due by December 31 at midnight EST. Read more >>

Canyon continues U.S. push with Belgian Waffle Ride sponsorship

The seventh edition of the Belgian Waffle Ride is a 235-kilometer all-terrain road ride that corresponds with one of the most grueling races in all of cycling — Paris-Roubaix. The long day is the saddle is filled with Belgian waffles, Moules-frites, and of course, plenty of beer. Canyon has joined the ride as the title sponsor for 2018. The ride takes place in San Marcos, California and registration will open December 1, 2017. Make sure to be on your computer then because registration fills quickly. The entry fee is $160 for the full Canyon Belgian Waffle Ride and $125 for the 68-mile Belgian Wafer Ride. Proceeds from registration fees will help support the Challenged Athletes Foundation. Read more >>

World Bicycle Relief launches year-end campaign

World Bicycle Relief’s (WBR) 2017 year-end fundraising campaign highlights Umoja Secondary School in Eldoret, Kenya, where children of multiple faiths study together. WBR aims to help women, particularly young girls, break down barriers in developing countries in order to get an education. WBR provides bicycles to help students get to and from school in places where there are few other transportation options. Donations are being accepted through December 31, 2017 and will be matched up to $1.7 million.

Read more >>