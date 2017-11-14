VeloNews magazine — November/December 2017

With the cold, dark months of the year upon us, the November/December issue of VeloNews magazine looks back on cycling’s sunniest days of 2017. In this issue, we present the 30th annual VeloNews Awards.

Those awards include our picks for the best international and domestic, male and female, mountain, and ‘cross racers of 2017. We also call out the best race of the year and other fun prizes like the “gritty ride of the year” and “lemons into lemonade” awards.

As is customary, we also name our favorite cycling gear of the year. Those awards include road bike of the year, innovation of the year, the “lab coat award,” and much more. If that has you feeling inspired, this magazine also includes our holiday gift guide.

We also scrutinized thousands of photographs from our contributing shooters to choose the best images of 2017. From the highest summit of the Tour de France to the muddy cobblestones of the low country, the November/December issue shows off photos that defined the 2017 season.

While the pro peloton turns the page on the year, American Tyler Farrar has turned the page on his cycling career. He quietly retired from his 13-year career in September. We caught up with him to talk about how the sport has changed and where he goes from here.

Plus, we’ve got the inside story on Slipstream’s struggle to survive after a key sponsor backed out at the end of 2017.

All that and more in this issue of VeloNews.

