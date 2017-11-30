USADA bans masters national MTB champion for doping violation

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Thursday that 2016 masters national mountain bike champion Jenna Blandford of Louisville, Kentucky, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.

USADA obtained non-analytical evidence that the 33-year-old had possessed and used testosterone, human growth hormone (hGH), and oxandrolone. The agency presented the evidence to the American Arbitration Association, and an arbitrator ruled in favor of banning Blandford.

Blandford’s four-year ban began November 20, 2017. However, USADA will disqualify all of her results from September 1, 2015, to present.

During that time, Blandford won the 2016 masters mountain bike marathon nationals in Georgia in the 30-34 age category. She also finished second at the 2016 Ohio state cyclocross championships in Cleveland.