USA Cycling Pro Road Tour 2018 calendar

The USA Cycling Pro Road Tour (PRT) calendar will feature a number of familiar races and a few new events for 2018. The slate of 21 events will include 11 criteriums and crit omniums, along with stage races such as Redlands Bicycle Classic and the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah.

“This is the third year for the Pro Road Tour. We continue to align the mix of quality criteriums, omniums, road races, stage races, and this year a time trial event, to provide a better balance for travel across the country,” said Chuck Hodge, VP of operations for USA Cycling (USAC).

Fans will cheer the return of a UCI one-day race in Philadelphia after the Cycling Classic was canceled for 2017. Now renamed the Independence Cycling Classic, the June race should be a highlight of the PRT’s East Coast swing.

USAC has also added four events that are new to the PRT for 2018. The Glencoe Grand Prix, the Armed Forces Cycling Classic, the Chrono Kristin Armstrong time trial, and the Detroit Cycling Championships are all first-time additions to the national calendar.

UnitedHealthcare won both the men’s and women’s individual series titles in 2017 with Gavin Mannion and Ruth Winder, respectively.

Additionally, USAC picked 12 events to comprise the Pro Cross-Country and Pro Gravity Tour mountain bike calendars.

“The Pro Gravity and Cross-Country tours feature four new events, with four returning events receiving upgrades from the UCI for higher points,” Hodge added.

Pro Road Tour 2018 calendar

April 7: Sunny King Criterium, Anniston, Alabama

April 12-15: Joe Martin Stage Race, Fayetteville, Arkansas (UCI 2.2)

April 18-22: Tour of the Gila, Silver City, New Mexico (UCI 2.2)

April 29: Dana Point Grand Prix p/b Kingston, Dana Point, California

May 3-6: Redlands Bicycle Classic, Redlands, California

May 19: Rochester Twilight Criterium, Rochester, New York

May 26: Winston-Salem Classic Criterium, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

May 28: Winston-Salem Classic Road Race, Winston-Salem, North Carolina (UCI 1.1)

June 2: Glencoe Grand Prix, Glencoe, Illinois

June 3: Independence Cycling Classic, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (UCI 1.1)

June 8-10: Saint Francis Tulsa Tough, Tulsa, Oklahoma

June 9-10: Armed Forces Cycling Classic p/b The Boeing Company, Arlington, Virginia

June 13-17: North Star Grand Prix, Minneapolis, Minnesota

July 13: Chrono Kristin Armstrong, Boise, Idaho (UCI 1.2)

July 14: ASWB Twilight Criterium, Boise, Idaho

July 14: Detroit Cycling Championships, Detriot, Michigan

August 6-12: Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah, Utah (UCI 2.HC; men only)

August 16-19: Colorado Classic, Colorado (UCI 2.HC; men only)

Aug. 31 – Sept. 2: The Gateway Cup, St. Louis, Missouri

September 8: Thompson Buck County Classic, Bucks County, Pennsylvania (UCI 1.2)

September 9: Thompson Criterium of Doylestown, Doylestown, Pennsylvania

Pro XCT 2018 calendar

April 7: US Cup- Fontana XC + UCI Junior Series XCO, Fontana City, California (UCI HC)

April 14: US Cup – Bonelli Park + UCI Junior Series XCO, San Dimas, California (UCI HC)

April 21: Subaru Sea Otter Classic, Monterey, California (UCI C2)

May 5-6: Soldier Hollow ProXCT + UCI Junior Series XCO, Midway, Utah (UCI C1)

June 9: Missoula XC + UCI Junior Series XCO, Missoula, Montana (UCI C2)

July 28: Julbo Eastern Grind, Williston, Vermont (UCI C2)

September 1-3: Purgatory’s Revenge, Durango, Colorado (UCI C2)

Pro GRT 2018 calendar

March 8-11: Windrock Pro GRT, Oak Ridge, Tennessee (UCI C1)

April 14-15: NW Cup #1, Port Angeles, Washington (UCI C2)

May 25-27: Mountain Creek ProGRT, Vernon. New Jersey (UCI C2)

June 23-24: NW Cup – Tamarack, Tamarack, Idaho (UCI C3)

September 1-3: Purgatory’s Revenge, Durango, Colorado (UCI C2)

September 15-16: Kamikaze Bike Games, Mammoth Lakes, California (UCI C2)