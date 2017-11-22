USA Crits 2018 calendar boasts 11 races, $100k purse

North America’s biggest criterium series USA Crits will include 11 events in 2018 from April through September. In addition to its nationwide calendar, the 12-year-old series will offer a $100,000 prize purse and introduce a new streaming online video broadcast.

“Creating a platform for fans to engage the sport and to follow the athletes is essential for developing recognizable athletes and sustainable growth, which will support the professional ambitions of elite cyclists,” said Scott Morris, director of development for USA Crits.

The subscription-based livestream service will feature host city and participating rider highlights, onboard live action cameras, lap-by-lap results, and racing footage. On-demand race recaps will be available afterward to subscribers as well.

In addition to the $100,000 overall series purse, each race will have a minimum $10,000 purse. In both cases, the payout will be equal for men and women.

2018 USA Crits schedule

April 28: Athens Orthopedic Clinic (AOC) Twilight Criterium, Athens, Georgia

May 26: Winston-Salem Cycling Classic, Winston-Salem, North Carolina

June 1: Oklahoma City Pro-Am Classic, Midtown, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

June 17: Harlem Skyscraper Cycling Classic, New York, New York

July 6: Natural State Criterium Series: New American Town Criterium, Bentonville, Arkansas

July 14: Andersen Schwartzman Woodard Brailsford (ASWB) Twilight Criterium, Boise, Idaho

July 28: San Rafael Sunset Criterium, San Rafael, California

August 4: Littleton Twilight Criterium, Littleton, Colorado

August 11: Benchmark Twilight Cycling Classic, West Chester, Pennsylvania

September 2: Gateway Cup: Giro Della Montagna, St. Louis, Missouri

September 15: USA CRITS Championship Series Finals: Location TBA, Northeastern USA