Trek Domane goes gravel specific

Trek has taken its endurance platform, the Domane, off-road with the new Domane Gravel. There are three models in the lineup, and each features the Domane’s trademark front and rear decouplers. Just like the road Domane, wide tire clearance and endurance geometry come standard too. But there are additional gravel touches beyond that.

For starters, the Domane Gravel rigs — the Domane SLR 6 Gravel, Domane SL 5 Gravel, and Domane ALR 5 Gravel — include tubeless-compatible 700x35c Schwalbe G-One Allround tires, and disc brakes. The top-end SLR 6 Gravel features a 600 Series OCLV Carbon frame, front and adjustable Rear IsoSpeed, a full Shimano Ultegra groupset, Ultegra flat mount hydraulic disc brakes, and Bontrager Paradigm Comp Tubeless-Ready Disc wheels. The bike is also available through Trek’s customization Project One program. Pricing has not yet been confirmed.

The Domane SL 5 Gravel costs $2,500 and includes a Shimano 105 groupset instead of Ultergra. The frame is made from Trek’s 500 Series OCLV Carbon. It also includes Shimano RS805 flat mount hydraulic disc brakes, a Domane carbon disc fork and E2 steerer, and Front and Rear IsoSpeed.

The entry-level Domane ALR 5 Gravel features an aluminum frame and costs $1,790. TEKTRO Spyre flat mount mechanical disc brakes and a Shimano 105 group round out the build.

The models are available in sizes 50, 52, 54, 56, 58, 60, and 62. Read more about the Domane Gravel line at TrekBikes.com.