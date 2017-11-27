Sky’s 2018 kit goes from black to white

Team Sky will sport a different look on the road next season after switching from black and blue jerseys to white and blue.

The British squad unveiled its new kit design Monday morning, which includes black bib shorts and a white jersey with a blue band across the chest. The back of the jersey has a familiar blue line running down the center from top to bottom.

Castelli will continue to supply the kits after first partnering with the team for 2017.

Team Sky principal Dave Brailsford said the change from black jerseys to white came after the squad received feedback from fans.

“We initially changed to white jerseys for the Tour de France last summer, and it was the feedback from riders and the response from our fans that inspired us to go white for the 2018 season,” Brailsford said.

“Our ambition is for our riders to have the leading performance clothing in the peloton, and we believe that the 2018 kit is our best yet.”

Details of the new kit include:

The “data pattern” on the back of the jersey represents each one of Sky’s wins since the team joined the peloton in 2010 through the 2016 season.

Wins from 2017 are represented by a “data pattern” on the blue band on the front of the jersey.

Sponsors’ logos appear on the upper part of the front, down the arms, on the blue band on the back, and down the sides.

“Since we began our partnership with Team Sky they have embraced new ideas around every aspect of the team kit,” Castelli brand manager Steve Smith said. “That attitude has given us the opportunity to work with them to create something unique and different for 2018. Not only does the new kit look great, but we’re confident it will be the best performing Team Sky kit yet.”