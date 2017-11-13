Report: Cancellara demands Gaimon pull book after motor accusation

Het Nieuwsblad reports that Fabian Cancellara’s lawyers have demanded that Phil Gaimon’s publisher stops distribution of “Draft Animals” after controversy arose over motor cheating allegations. Cancellara’s manager Armin Meier says he is also expecting a public apology from the American.

In his new autobiography, former pro racer Gaimon wrote, “When you watch the footage, [Cancellara’s] accelerations don’t look natural at all, like he’s having trouble staying on the top of the pedals. That f—ker probably did have a motor.” He was referring to the 2010 Tour of Flanders, which some fans have pointed to as proof of motor cheating in the peloton.

The allegation caught the UCI’s attention last Thursday.

“We can’t rule out opening an investigation if new elements come into our possession,” a UCI spokesman said, confirming comments also made by UCI president David Lappartient to Cyclingnews.

“We need to know exactly what is behind this. Of course, I heard all the rumors, like everybody, and I just want to know exactly. So we will investigate, that is our job,” Lappartient said.

Cancellara retired from pro racing in 2016 and has always denied accusations of motor cheating.

Gaimon declined to comment when contacted by VeloNews about this story.