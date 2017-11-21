Pocket Outdoor Media names Rob Wood chief revenue officer

BOULDER, Colorado — Pocket Outdoor Media, LLC (Pocket) — the leading endurance sports media company — announces the appointment of Rob Wood as chief revenue officer. Wood will be responsible for sales across the VeloNews, Triathlete, Women’s Running, and Competitor.com brands. Rob was previously involved with several of these businesses, having sold advertising for VeloNews and Inside Triathlon as an account executive from 2000 to 2004.

An 18-year media veteran, 14-time Ironman finisher and current USA Cycling licensed competitor, Wood most recently was the executive director and publisher of widely-acclaimed National Park Trips Media, owner of such assets as Grand Canyon Journal, Yellowstone Journal, Yosemite Journal, and Rocky Mountain Journal. He managed some eight multimedia brands, with a total audience reaching more than six million consumers via 80 audience channels, including magazines, websites, social media, lead gen programs, educational programs, books, and events. Felix Magowan, Pocket CEO said, “Media has arguably changed more in the last three years than in the previous 30, as the sheer number of options available to marketers has exploded. Even sophisticated brand gurus can be overwhelmed at times. I can think of no one better than Rob to listen to client needs, cut through the clutter, and deliver the most effective programs to drive brand equity and sales growth.”

Wood started his career selling Fortune 100 accounts at MCI, AT&T, and WorldCom, before moving to VeloNews and Inside Triathlon. Later, he was a top seller for National Geographic, with their Traveler and Adventure brands in New York and Washington, D.C. He has worked with a diverse endemic and non-endemic client base, such as Gore-Tex, Polar, Xterra, Cervelo, PowerBar, Saucony, Canon, Nikon, Samsung, Liberty Mutual, John Hancock, Volvo, The North Face, REI, and Subaru.

“As a cyclist, triathlete and runner I’m excited to be reunited with Pocket’s brands, which I am truly passionate about. Now that these assets are once again owned by the same people who made them leading brands in the first place, it will make it that much easier for marketers to confidently buy Pocket’s high-value social, digital and print audiences,” explained Wood. “I’m beyond excited to connect with all my industry friends, new and old, at The Running Event, Sea Otter, and Triathlon Business Conference!” he added.

About Pocket Outdoor Media: Pocket was formed in October 2017 to acquire the World Triathlon Corporation’s Media Division. Pocket’s brands are the United States’ leading collection of endurance sports media properties, including the print titles and websites for VeloNews — the leading cycling news brand and world’s oldest continually operating sports website; Triathlete — by far the largest triathlon media brand in the world with editions in multiple languages; Women’s Running — the country’s second largest running magazine; Competitor.com — the leading running website; and VeloPress — the world’s leading publisher of cycling, running, triathlon and swimming books. For more information, please call Steve Maxwell at (303) 442-4800, Felix Magowan at (303) 245-2167, or Rob Wood at (303) 245-2102.