Moreno bolsters EF-Drapac across classics

Team officials confirmed news Saturday that veteran Spanish climber Dani Moreno is the latest addition to EF Education First-Drapac for 2018.

The Spanish daily MARCA reported that Moreno, 36, has already signed a contract with the U.S.-registered team for 2018. EF-Drapac has yet to publicly reveal the signing, but officials confirmed the report is correct.

A former winner at Flèche Wallonne, and a three-time stage winner at the Vuelta a España, Moreno will bolster the team’s presence in the grand tours and the Ardennes classics.

With superb seasons from Michael Woods and Rigoberto Urán, with a stage-win and second overall at the Tour de France, the team is looking to add some key support. Moreno will fit the bill perfectly as a rider who can perform in grand tours and in the hilly classics both as a support rider and as a captain.

Moreno moves across after two seasons with Movistar. A pro since 2004, his best seasons came in a run from 2011 to 2015, when he won Flèche Wallonne in 2013, the Vuelta a Burgos in 2012, second at the Giro di Lombardia in 2015, and stage wins at the Vuelta in 2011 and 2013.

Moreno’s arrival is the top new name going into 2018 under new title sponsor Education First, which saved the team from disaster when it stepped in.

Five other signings for next season include Dan McLay, Sacha Modolo, Logan Owen, Matti Breschel and Kim Magnusson. Ten riders are leaving the team, among them including the retired Andrew Talansky, Alberto Bettiol and Patrick Bevin (to BMC Racing), Davide Formolo (to Bora-Hansgrohe), Dylan Van Baarle (Sky), Davide Villella (Astana), Tom-Jelte Slagter (Dimension Data) and Ryan Mullen and Tom Skujins (to Trek-Segafredo).

A few more riders are expected to join EF-Drapac before the next season clicks into gear.