Holowesko-Citadel earns Pro Continental status for 2018

American team Holowesko-Citadel will step up to Pro Continental status in 2018 after six years as a Continental outfit.

In addition to the move up to pro cycling’s second division, Holowesko-Citadel will bring on new riders and team directors. Former professional Bobby Julich, who won Criterium International and Paris-Nice in his 16-year career, will be the team’s performance director. Serbian Olympian Radisa Cubric will be the team’s second director.

The team’s new riders are Dane Nicolai Broechner, Swiss Fabian Lienhard, Americans Evan Bybee, Andrew Dahlheim, Grant Koontz, Morgan Schmitt, as well as Colombians Brayan Sanchez and Bryan Gomez.

“Fabian is going to fit perfectly with our team; he’s already friends with a few of our returning riders, and he’s one of those guys who is dependable in a variety of conditions,” said Julich. “As for Nicolai — he has great past experience racing in the United States, and I believe he has a lot of potential in the one-day races. I look forward to passing along my experience in time trialing with him.”

Eight riders will return to the team for 2018: Miguel Bryon, Ruben Companioni, TJ Eisenhart, Andzs Flaksis, Andrei Krasilnikau, Joe Lewis, John Murphy, and Brendan Rhim.

Eisenhart won the overall at Redlands Bicycle Classic in 2017. Murphy won stage 4 at the Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and stage 1 at the Colorado Classic.

“I’m excited to have this great group of guys return for another year on the team,” said chief sport director Thomas Craven. “TJ is a great climber, and Miguel has shown great skill in delivering Murphy to the front at the perfect time. The team will be even stronger this coming year with the addition of some other key players.”

The team will also be presented by new sponsor Arapahoe Resources in 2018.

Holowesko-Citadel 2018 roster

Nicolai Broechner (Dk)

Miguel Bryon (US)

Evan Bybee (US)

Ruben Companioni (Cub)

Andrew Dahlheim (US)

TJ Eisenhart (US)

Andzs Flaksis (Lat)

Bryan Gomez (Col)

Grant Koontz (US)

Andrei Krasilnikau (Blr)

Joe Lewis (Aus)

Fabian Lienhard (Swi)

John Murphy (US)

Brendan Rhim (US)

Brayan Sanchez (Col)

Morgan Schmitt (US)