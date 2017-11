Price: $238

Not every ride needs to be a Lycra-clad effort. Ashmei’s Hooded Wind Jersey fits perfectly on your commute to work, but it’s up for a hard effort at lunchtime, too.

It’s made from a windproof, breathable, water-resistant fabric to help you move moisture away from the body. The stowable hood fits nicely under a helmet, and the Merino wool blend rear fabric adds a touch of insulation for chilly mornings.