The Week in Tech: Niner gravel, Cycliq connect, Canyon gets Rapha’d, Sagan in Sonoma

Here’s your Week in Tech — all of the gear news you need with none of the marketing gibberish you don’t want.

Niner updates gravel line-up

Niner bikes has updated the gearing ratio, component groups, and tire width compatibility on its RLT 9 gravel range. The main updates are for the RLT 9 RDO, RLT 9 Steel, and RLT 9. These models already came with disc brakes, but now they’re available with Centerlock rotors. The front chainring configuration goes from 46/36 to 50/34. The two-star bikes will receive Shimano Tiagra with hydraulic brakes, three-star bikes have SRAM Rival 22, and all four- and five-star bikes have Shimano Ultegra R8000. All levels will have 38c Schwalbe G-One tires. Both alloy and carbon Niner wheels are taped and valved, but alloy wheelsets will not come with “tubeless ready” tires.

Read more >>

Cycliq shrinks and gets connected

Cycliq’s Fly 12CE and Fly6 CE (CE stands for connected edition) are ANT+ and Bluetooth compatible. The Bluetooth feature allows users to connect to the Cycliq app. Each device gets a wide-angle camera lens, strong lumen strength for the light and a light, trimmed-down package compared to the original Cycliq cameras. Both models feature 1080p HD video at 60 frames per second and a new six-axis stabilization-recording feature for greater footage stability. Cycliq has also developed a new mode called “HomeSafe,” which is activated if the battery dips below 5 percent during operation. The video recording will turn off to save battery power, but the light will continue to function for up to 1.5 hours. The new devices will be available November 30. The Fly12 CE costs $279 and the Fly6 CE costs $179.

Consumers can register their interest for the new devices here.

Louis Garneau’s jacket craves weather apocalypse

The 4 Seasons rain jacket from Louis Garneau has an inner rear pocket to help your essential gear stay dry when stowed. The “Kangaroo stow pocket” is accessible through zippers on both the left and right sides of the jacket. The zippers also double as ventilation. There is also a pocket in the front of the jacket for your phone or wallet. The full-length waterproof front zipper has an inner flap to block moisture. Wrist zippers help secure the jacket over your gloves, and reflective accents are peppered throughout. The jacket is made with a 2-way stretch, 3-ply, waterproof, windproof, and breathable fabric with sealed seams. The 4 Seasons costs $260.

Read more >>

Canyon: Does that come in Rapha?

Canyon and Rapha have collaborated to produce the Ultimate CF SLX 9.0 Aero with a paint scheme and graphics for the Rapha Cycling Club (RCC). Only 50 Canyon bikes will be produced with the RCC paint job. The bike comes with a SRAM Red eTap groupset and a Zipp 404NSW carbon wheelset. (And rim brakes.) The bike costs $9,200 and will be available to only RCC members beginning November 17.

Learn more about Rapha’s RCC program here.

Sagan to ride in Sonoma for fire relief

Three-time world road champion Peter Sagan will be in Sonoma County on November 28 for the Ride for #SonomaPride. The ride will benefit Sonoma Pride, a fundraiser for multiple local relief organizations that are administered by the Kind Ridge Foundation. Two ride distances are available: a 38-mile loop with 1,650 feet of climbing, and a 31-mile loop with 1,100 feet of gain. California Highway Patrol, police, on-bike marshals, moto officials, and sag vehicles will provide basic rider support. There will also be a post-ride party.

Read more >>

Shimano to provide neutral support for RCS races

Shimano and RCS Sport have agreed to a three-year neutral support partnership at several UCI WorldTour races, including the Giro d’Italia. Other events include Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico, Milano-Sanremo, GranPiemonte, Milano-Torino, and Il Lombardia. Vittoria had previously provided neutral support at RCS Sport events.