The Week in Tech: Canyon and Velofix, Rapha Flyweight, Strava heat map

Here’s the Week in Tech — all the gear news, tips, and announcements you need and none of the marketing gibberish you don’t.

Canyon teams up with Velofix

Canyon’s direct-to-consumer delivery model now includes an option for Velofix delivery and assembly in the U.S. A customer’s new Canyon will be shipped to one of Velofix’s mobile bike shops, assembled, and delivered to the customer’s door. Customers can also have the Velofix mechanic assemble the bike upon arriving at the delivery destination. However, the Velofix delivery option is only available in certain regions.

Rapha jacket leaves room in your pocket

Rapha’s Flyweight Wind Jacket is the newest addition to the company’s Brevet line. The Flyweight is windproof, compact, and super lightweight (2.61 ounces). The jacket folds into itself and packs small enough to be tucked into saddle rails. However, the jacket is not waterproof due to laser-cut perforations under the arms. The jacket is made of ultralight ripstop nylon fabric and costs $175.

100% Speedtraps are Sagan-cool

100% finally released details on the Speedtrap full-frame sunglasses Peter Sagan has been rocking of late. The lens contacts the base of the frame at six points to ensure it is secure. Three-way adjustable temple arms help you get a snug fit. The lens blocks 100 percent of all UVA, UVB, and UVC rays. Slits between the lens and the top of the frame help provide cooling and prevent the lens from fogging. A “Hydroilo” treatment helps repel oil and water and the lens is scratch-resistant. Speedtraps cost between $185-$230 depending on the type of lens and color.

Strava Maps are so hot right now

Strava updated its heat map, which tracks over a billion activities from Strava users. It contains 31 different activities, not just cycling and running. The map allows users to see where the most popular activity spots are throughout the world. Strava first introduced the heat map in 2015, but the recent map has six times more data and shows a wider variety of activities.

Rudy Project tailors to MTB crowd

Rudy Project’s Sintryx glasses are the company’s first mountain bike-specific model. The two-lens frame ensures wraparound coverage, and while there is no direct ventilation between the lens and the frame, the Sintryx frame has ventilation ports on the upper left and right sides. Rudy Project uses a similar ventilation system on its Tralyx sunglasses. The logo over the nose is actually spring-loaded and releases the bottom of the frame for quick and easy lens swapping. The Sintryx frame comes with a 3-year warranty and costs between $225-$300 depending on lens choice.

Train alongside Team Dimension Data

Pro training camps are right around the corner. In preparation, Team Dimension Data has partnered with Zwift to allow riders to join the team on a variety of group rides and group workouts. Group workouts, a new feature on Zwift, allow riders to do structured training sessions, but the group stays together on the screen regardless of power output. Zwift members can also unlock a Qhubeka bike and Team Dimension Data kit via a charitable donation to Qhubeka. The event will take place November 13-19.

Like Orbea, dream big

In celebration of its 100,000th Instagram follower, Orbea is giving away a dream bike. To enter the Orbea Instagram Challenge, use Orbea’s MyO customization platform to design your dream bike. Then enter the bike into the competition via the Orbea promotional page. (And of course, follow Orbea on Instagram.) The entry deadline is December 26. On January 9, the top 16 vote-getters will enter a single-elimination tournament to determine who gets the bike of their dreams. The grand prize winner will be announced on January 31.

