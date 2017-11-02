Pro Bike: Spencer Petrov’s Focus Mares Force 1

Spencer Petrov and his Aspire Racing teammates, Jeremy Powers and Ellen Noble, will ride the stock paint scheme version of the Focus Mares CX at the US Cup-CX/Derby City Cup in Louisville, Kentucky. They will ride the bikes in coordination with the Pan-American Championships on Sunday. The final round of the US Cup-CX is on Saturday and could see the team on the yellow bikes then as well.

Petrov and Noble ride the SRAM Force groupset, while Powers rides SRAM E-tap. Aspire Racing brought out the bikes quietly at US Cup-CX/Cincy CX and VeloNews was able to borrow Petrov’s new yellow rig for a little while.

The newest member of the Aspire Racing team is a heavy favorite to take home the under-23 Pan-Am Championship in Derby City after powering to second-place on day one of the US Cup-CX/Cincy CX in the first muddy affair of the season. Check out all the details on Petrov’s bike below and the corresponding gallery above.

Equipment:

Frame model: Mares CX

Group set: SRAM Force CX1

Cassette range: SRAM 1170 11–32

Chainring: SRAM Force 1 X-Sync 11 speed chainring 42t or 44t (46t for trainer)

Crank arm length: Sram Force 1 Crankset 175mm

Pedals: Crank Brothers Candy 11

Disc rotor size: 140mm

Wheels: Zipp 303 Carbon Tubulars

Tires: FMB Slalom 33mm

Saddle: Fizik Tundra with carbon rails

Seatpost: Zipp Speed SL 0-degree post.

Handlebar: Zipp SL 80 44cm

Bar tape: Fizik Superlight 2mm Microtex bar tape

Measurements:

Frame size: 58cm/XL

Stem length: 11cm

Handlebar width: 44cm

Saddle height: 79.6