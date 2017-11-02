Pro Bike: Spencer Petrov’s Focus Mares Force 1

Spencer Petrov and his Aspire Racing teammates, Jeremy Powers and Ellen Noble, will ride the stock paint scheme version of the Focus Mares CX at the US Cup-CX/Derby City Cup in Louisville, Kentucky. They will ride the bikes in coordination with the Pan-American Championships on Sunday. The final round of the US Cup-CX is on Saturday and could see the team on the yellow bikes then as well.
Petrov and Noble ride the SRAM Force groupset, while Powers rides SRAM E-tap. Aspire Racing brought out the bikes quietly at US Cup-CX/Cincy CX and VeloNews was able to borrow Petrov’s new yellow rig for a little while.
The newest member of the Aspire Racing team is a heavy favorite to take home the under-23 Pan-Am Championship in Derby City after powering to second-place on day one of the US Cup-CX/Cincy CX in the first muddy affair of the season. Check out all the details on Petrov’s bike below and the corresponding gallery above.
Equipment:
Frame model: Mares CX
Group set: SRAM Force CX1
Cassette range: SRAM 1170 11–32
Chainring: SRAM Force 1 X-Sync 11 speed chainring 42t or 44t (46t for trainer)
Crank arm length: Sram Force 1 Crankset 175mm
Pedals: Crank Brothers Candy 11
Disc rotor size: 140mm
Wheels: Zipp 303 Carbon Tubulars
Tires: FMB Slalom 33mm
Saddle: Fizik Tundra with carbon rails
Seatpost: Zipp Speed SL 0-degree post.
Handlebar: Zipp SL 80 44cm
Bar tape: Fizik Superlight 2mm Microtex bar tape
Measurements:
Frame size: 58cm/XL
Stem length: 11cm
Handlebar width: 44cm
Saddle height: 79.6