Pro Bike: Kerry Werner's Kona Super Jake Pro Bike: Kerry Werner's Kona Super JakeBy Spencer Powlison Published Nov. 17, 2017 Pro Bike: Kerry Werner's Super JakeWe took a look at Kerry Werner's Kona Super Jake race bike at the final round of the US Cup-CX in Louisville on November 4. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Kerry Werner's Super JakeWerner rides a stock 54cm frame with some nice touches to match the purple and blue paint, such as the headset spacers and K-Edge Garmin mount. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Kerry Werner's Super JakeWerner is also a pro mountain biker, so he opts for a 100mm stem, slightly shorter than what many pro 'cross racers prefer. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Kerry Werner's Super JakeUp front, Werner's bike has plenty of tire clearance for the Donnelly MXP tubular. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Kerry Werner's Super JakeWerner rides an 11-32t cassette with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 R9150 derailleur. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Kerry Werner's Super JakeThe Di2 cable is kept tidy with a guide at the base of the seat stay and some tape to seal out moisture on the chain stay. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Kerry Werner's Super JakeThe Dura-Ace crankset has a 46/39t combination. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Kerry Werner's Super JakeIf you thought the fork had a lot of clearance, the seat stays are even more impressive. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Kerry Werner's Super JakeThe front derailleur's Di2 cable is also neatly sealed from the elements where it enters the carbon fiber frame. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Kerry Werner's Super JakeTRP forks aren't particularly common, but this full-carbon model isn't weighing Werner down at 450 grams. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Kerry Werner's Super JakeThe one drawback to this TRP fork is that it only accepts post-mount brakes, so Werner will have to wait to run flat-mount calipers front and rear. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Kerry Werner's Super JakeAlthough the bike is in nearly perfect condition, you can spot a bit of wear from Werner's heels on the chain stays. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.comPro Bike: Kerry Werner's Super JakeTo round out the full Shimano Dura-Ace build, this Kona has carbon fiber C40 tubular wheels. Photo: Spencer Powlison | VeloNews.com